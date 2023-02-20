Lorde postpones her Hawke's Bay show at Black Barns vineyard

Back in Aotearoa for her Solar Power tour, Lorde talks about surviving fame, ageing, and turning a new leaf.

Kiwi pop superstar Lorde has expressed her support for the Hawke’s Bay community after Cyclone Gabrielle, in an Instagram story postponing her scheduled show at Black Barn Vineyards on March 1.

“In line with advice from the venue, the police, and our promoter, I think the right thing to do is to postpone our Hawke’s Bay shows,” Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich O’Connor, wrote to her 10 million followers on Instagram. “This is a postponement NOT a cancellation at this stage – I’m working on something and you’ll hear from me soon.”

Lorde’s Black Barn show was scheduled as part of the New Zealand leg of her Solar Power Tour.

The singer had previously announced a change in venues in Wellington, as her first shows on February 21 and 22, originally scheduled to take place at Days Bay in the Hutt Valley, were shifted indoors to TSB Arena on Wellington’s waterfront.

Lorde announced the Wellington change on Instagram with an urge for her followers to “vote accordingly.”

“This weather at this time of year ain’t right and we all know it. Vote accordingly,” she wrote.

INSTAGRAM Lorde announced a postponement of her Black Barns vineyards show via Instagram.

“I’m grateful for these shows actually, if we can do them safely – I hope they’ll give me the opportunity to work through the intense emotions the last several weeks have brought.”

In November, Lorde cancelled her scheduled concert in New Plymouth, originally billed as part of the 2023 Solar Power New Zealand tour.

Lorde will play at the Neudorf Vineyards at Upper Moutere on Monday, February 27, and then at Auckland’s Western Springs on Saturday, March 4.

Matt Hurley/Stuff “I think the right thing to do is postpone our Hawkes Bay shows,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Kiwi star Marlon Williams has been announced as the supporting act for her final Auckland show at The Outer Fields at Western Springs.

Lorde is also playing Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch on February 25.

Lorde’s postponement announcement came hours after Sting cancelled his concert at Mission Estate Winery, which was scheduled for March 4.