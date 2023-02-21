Fans convince Harry Styles to do a shoey on stage in Perth

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever..." the pop superstar said.

Global popstar turned actor Harry Styles took part in a “disgusting” Aussie tradition in Perth this week, when he succumbed to peer pressure from the crowd to scull a drink from his shoe.

While the "shoey" is a well-known Australian tradition, popularised by

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Harry Styles was pressured into performing a ‘disgusting’ shoey on stage in Perth.

Daniel Ricciardo, it seems unlikely the British pop star will be taking it home with him, as he reluctantly shook his head and gave in to chants of "your turn, your turn" on stage on Monday night.

In a video posted to Twitter, the pop star is seen removing his shoe before turning his back to the crowd and while pouring a drink in it.

“This is one of the most disgusting traditions”, he told his fans, before downing the contents of the vessel and putting his shoe back on his foot.

“I feel like a different person,” he told his fans.

“I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal, such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people.”

Addressing the crowd once again, Styles said he would be “discussing this with my therapist at length”.

Styles was performing the first gig of his Australian leg of the Love on Tour on Monday night at HBF Park in Perth.

It is the first time the singer has performed in Australia in almost five years, and he will be touring the country until March 4 – plenty of time for a few more on-stage shoeys.

Styles is scheduled to perform at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on March 7.