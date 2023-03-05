This music fan has seen more than 3000 gigs, and the number is still climbing

Meet the man who has seen more than 3000 gigs since 1997

If you ask Auckland-based Karl Lock why he spends so much of his life at concerts, he’ll tell you, “nobody winds up on their deathbed wishing they had seen less live music”.

It’s a line the 47-year-old takes to heart. Since moving to Auckland from New Plymouth in 1997 he has been to “well over” 3000 concerts. He can’t put a definite number on it, but he averages about two shows a week.

Lock is the first to admit that his job - manager for JB HIFI music, movies and games - affords him the perk of seeing a lot of bands play for free. But he’s still forked out cash for plenty, and saves to travel on his own internationally at least once a year for the sole purpose of seeing live shows.

“Normally I do a bit of a road trip by myself [overseas], and see as many bands as I can,” he says.

“When I’m by myself I don’t need to justify what I’m seeing,” he says.

I ask him if he would class his live music passion as an obsession and there’s no hesitation.

“Absolutely, it’s an obsession,” he says. But it’s also one he hopes he never loses.

After 26 years and thousands of shows, specific dates and years are a bit of a blur, but when he starts detailing the names and places of his favourite shows he could talk “all night”.

He’s seen Bruce Springsteen a “bunch of times” and will never get tired of the Boss live. In 2022 he travelled to the US for the sole purpose of seeing Robert Plant and Alison Krauss play three times. While there he saw Kentucky musician Chris Stapleton twice and caught the parody artist Weird Al Yankovic when he had a night free.

Supplied Karl Lock has seen 'well over' 3000 gigs since 1997, and he has no desire to stop.

He caught iconic artists Prince and David Bowie before they died, and when pressed on anyone he missed the chance to see, nobody really comes to mind.

He’s been to iconic venues where the stories between the walls matter as much as the band on stage. He saw Steve Earle play an intimate concert at LA’s legendary Troubadour and even caught Kanye West’s Jesus is King opera at the Hollywood Bowl.

“I've got no interest in Kanye West,” he says.

“But we saw this opera about Jesus because it was at the Hollywood bowl ... I’d rather see a band I don’t like live, than not see a band that night.”

Supplied Lock makes an effort to travel at least once a year for the purpose of seeing live music.

Lock’s obsession started as a kid. He inherited a record collection and quickly “devoured everything”.

But it was his first concert in 1987 when Crowded House played his hometown of New Plymouth that “everything suddenly made sense”.

Seeing live music for the first time, “really awakened something”.

More than 35 years later, Crowded House is still a band Lock will never bore of watching. In 2020 he went to every show on the band’s New Zealand tour. He could “happily see Crowded House play every day for the rest of my life”.

His two children (Hunter, 11 and Jack, 17) are also catching the music bug, and Lock could not be more proud. Jack, particularly, is becoming as passionate as Dad about checking out gigs.

GETTY Lock is travelling with his 17-year-old son, Jack in March to see My Chemical Romance twice, before returning home to see the band in Auckland.

In March, the pair are travelling to Melbourne to see one of Jack’s favourites, My Chemical Romance, play twice in Aussie before returning to Auckland to see them a third time. Lock insists each gig brings something new, whether it’s crowd, venue or even set list.

Lock admits he’s very lucky to have a wife that supports him as much as she does. In fact, she pushed him to travel to the US in 2017 and 2018 to finally tick off the two remaining acts from the top ten band list he wrote when he was a teenager.

Those final two artists were Jerry Lee Lewis, that he saw play a rockabilly festival in Las Vegas and Tom Petty, who he saw live about six months before the rock star died in October, 2017.

He’s also seen moments in history that will stick with him forever. When former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr joined Paul McCartney on stage at Dodger Stadium in 2019, Lock had – earlier in the evening – been sitting in the same row as the famous drummer before he took the stage.

Samir Hussein / Getty Lock travelled to the US to see Tom Petty about six months before the rock star died in 2017.

As he watched them play songs that the Beatles had never played together, Lock recalls thinking, “holy shit, does it get any better than this?”

“There’s a feeling you can’t describe when you watch something unfold in front of your eyes like that.”

And despite seeing some incredible moments at plenty of iconic venues, he’s open to the idea that the best may be yet to come. After a lifetime of listening to music, his “favourite song” may still be one he’s never heard. The best gig he’ll ever see, he tells me, may come courtesy of a band he didn’t think he liked that he saw on a whim.

“That band you don’t know or don’t like may surprise you,” he says.

“One day you may [hear something unexpected] and go, ‘holy shit, I f...ing love this song’.”