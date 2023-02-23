Making country cool: Kaylee Bell announces NZ tour starting in home town

Kaylee Bell will headline a tour of New Zealand for the first time in May.

Just two months in, and 2023 is shaping up to be Kaylee Bell’s year.

Fresh off the back of a six-date tour supporting Ed Sheeran’s Multiply tour of New Zealand, the singer/songwriter has announced her first solo tour of the country – and she’s starting where it all began.

“We’re actually playing the Regent Theatre, in Waimate, which is where I sang for the first time when I was four years old. So, that holds a really special memory there ... it’s pretty full circle to be going back and starting there.”

Bell, who will perform two shows in her hometown on May 5 before heading north, will also perform in Christchurch, Wellington, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Hamilton and Auckland.

As well as the two hometown gigs, Bell is looking forward to seeing some of the people who attended Sheeran’s concerts again and playing in some of her favourite venues including the James Hay Theatre in Christchurch and the Powerstation in Auckland.

“I think the Powerstation ... as a muso, it's a bucket list venue that so many of my favourite bands have played there ... it will be a nice way to wrap it all up.”

Bell said she has always wanted to headline a tour throughout New Zealand and now 14 years into her career felt like the “time was right to do that as a country artist”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kaylee Bell waves to the crowd as she performs at Eden Park ahead of Ed Sheeran earlier this month.

She said making that decision was both daunting and scary, but she was ready.

“If there was ever a time, it’s definitely having a song on the radio, and ... having just had the Ed run – it feels right.”

That song is Bell’s recently released radio hit single Boots ‘n All which had also proven to be a hit at live performances.

“We played that song with Ed ... and that was the song that really went off every night, even though it was the first time we were playing it.

“I think it’s a good indicator when you start playing something.”

Bell said the song was a bit of a nod to Shania Twain, and that had not been lost on audiences.

“She’s been one of my greatest influences growing up ... I think people just love the song because it’s really up.”

SUPPLIED Kiwi artist Kaylee Bell says she feels like the time is right for her to headline a tour of New Zealand.

“She made country really cool, and we hope to do the same.”

Forging a path as a country artist has not been easy for Bell, but she believes the lines between genres are now much less defined.

“It’s been a long time coming, and as a country artist in New Zealand it’s been really hard as well.”

She said she felt the tide was now turning and said changing listening habits such as streaming services and the influence of other artists had all contributed to that.

“I do feel like that is starting to change.

“I think genres in general are becoming less important which is nice to see and there’s been so many collabs in the last five or six years among different artists that ... genre argument is getting lesser and less which is nice.”

Supplied Kaylee Bell's image was displayed on a large billboard promoting Spotify’s Equal platform for female artists in New York's Times Square in September 2021.

Last year, Bell’s hit song Keith (a nod to country music star Keith Urban) topped the Australian country airplay charts for five weeks, making her the most streamed female country artist in Australasia. During 2022, she also appeared on The Voice Australia television show. She’s also shared the stage with Urban, and opened for The Chicks and Six60.

Her advice to those hoping to make their own way in the industry was to stick at it and make the most of every opportunity.

“It really is a game of persistence, the music industry, and I think everything is swings and roundabouts ... your turn does eventually come around, but it just takes a really long time, so you’ve just got to be holding on long enough.

“Never give up.”

Supplied/Channel 7 Australia Bell appeared on The Voice Australia in 2022.

She said the long wait for her career to take off had made her all the more ready and grateful.

Bell said her band, drummer Corbin Kuhtze, bass guitarist Matthew Warman, guitarist Aaron Prictor, technician Nick Campbell and sound tech Josh Anderson had spent the past six to eight months travelling as a group and had a full visual show planned for suitable locations in the upcoming tour.

She said she believed the key to changing the way country-pop, as a genre, was viewed in New Zealand was through live shows, so that had been a focus.

“We’ve really invested a lot into that over the last ... three to four years.

“Let’s try and keep this thing moving and build country music back into New Zealand and back in to the market.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Bell performs with country music star Keith Urban at his Wellington concert in 2016.

And she said there was more in the pipeline, with the finishing touches going on more songs which she planned to release ahead of the tour and another trip to Nashville after.

“I'm working on a record at the moment so just need to finish off a few more songs and write a few more songs, so as of June I will base myself there for a couple of months to really just focus on that.”

Tickets for Kaylee Bell’s Boots ‘n All tour go on sale on March 1.