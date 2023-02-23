Bic Runga announced as support act for Sting concert

Sting returns to New Zealand this March for the first time in eight years for his acclaimed My Songs tour, with two support acts in tow.

Kiwi pop legend Bic Runga (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine) has joined the tour as special guest, along with Sting’s son Joe Sumner, who will be the opening act for the one show at Christchurch Arena on March 1.

The Sting concert slated for March 4 at The Mission Estate Winery in the Hawke’s Bay was cancelled following the devastation to the region by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Out of respect to those affected by the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and in the interest of focusing critical attention and resources on relief efforts ... Sting’s concert at Mission Estate Winery in Napier will no longer proceed,” the promoters said in a statement.

A donation would be made by Sting and Live Nation to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation’s Cyclone Relief Fund, they said.