Rod Stewart adds Auckland show with Cyndi Lauper to New Zealand tour

Rod Stewart has added an Auckland date to his New Zealand tour in April.

British legend, Sir Rod Stewart has added an extra show to his upcoming New Zealand The Hits tour, with Auckland now on the roster.

The Maggie May singer will perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Sunday, April 9 together with 1980s throwback legend Cyndi Lauper.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to support New Zealand disaster relief charities.

The British musician is already scheduled to play two New Zealand shows in Dunedin and Napier, and the promoter is monitoring the recovery efforts in Hawkes Bay, following Cyclone Gabrielle, and are working towards the show continuing as scheduled.

Speaking to Stuff in November, the rock star, who has sold more than 250 million records, said he is excited to return to New Zealand – a country he is familiar with.

“The Aussies and New Zealanders share the same British sense of humour – it’s like being home,” he said.

Stewart was previously scheduled to play New Zealand in 2022, but was forced to postpone due to Covid restrictions.

Stewart will now play Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Wednesday, April 5, Napier’s Mission Estate Winery on Saturday, April 8 and Auckland’s Spark Arena on Sunday, April 9.

Tickets to the Auckland show go on sale on Friday, March 3 from Live Nation.