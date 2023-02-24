Stars coming out in force for Cyclone Gabrielle relief concert in Christchurch

Lorde performs the opening night of the Solar Power Tour in Wellington on Tuesday night. She will perform in Christchurch on Friday night as part of the Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa Cyclone Relief Concert.

More than 2000 people will gather in Christchurch on Friday evening for the Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa Cyclone Relief Concert, headlined by artists Lorde, Neil Finn and L.A.B.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The tickets were snapped up in less than six hours, raising over $200,000 for the Red Cross. The artists – along with the venue and staff – are donating their time and resources for the fundraiser. Ticketek also waived its booking fees.

The concert will be hosted by Ōtautahi’s own Mike McRoberts at the Christchurch Town Hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets went on sale 2pm on Tuesday for $129.90 and sold out before 8pm, the organisers said.

Team Event director Callam Mitchell said the crew were “over the moon” with the response.

“This is going to be a very special night.”

Many of the artists were already in town for the sold-out Electric Avenue festival on Saturday, including Marlon Williams, Tiki Taane, Lee Mvtthews​ and Supergroove.

Organisers said concertgoers could expect a duet or two between some of the artists at Friday’s show.

Breakfast Neil Finn, Lorde, L.A.B., Marlon Williams, Supergroove and Tiki Taane will take the Christchurch Town Hall’s stage this Friday, February 24.

Finn said he was “grateful to have this opportunity to lend a hand”.

“It seems natural and fitting that we gather together now, play music and raise money for the people whose lives and livelihoods have been upended,” he said.

The Red Cross has been setting up and managing Civil Defence Centres and providing essential supplies such as stretchers, blankets and hygiene kits in the wake of last week’s cyclone, as well as having staff who are trained in psychosocial support to help those forced from their homes.

The clean-up of communities across the North Island is expected to cost billions of dollars.

On Monday, the Government earmarked $250 million for local councils and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to assess and fix roads.

Another $50m was set aside for interim emergency business and primary sector support.