The team that took Harry Styles from X Factor to megastar

Did anyone have a better 2022 than Harry Styles? It looks like 2023 is his year too. Last year, he had the UK's bestselling single (the irresistible As It Was) and album (the irrepressible Harry's House). He sold out two nights at Wembley Stadium; and a preposterous 30 in New York and Los Angeles, pulling in US$101 million (NZ$162m) of ticket sales for the latter two alone. He managed to fit in a film too, Don't Worry Darling (reviews not all glowing). He was the only new pop star on The Sunday Times Rich List last year, with a fortune of £100m (NZ$193).

Then, at the Grammys, the 29-year-old bagged album of the year. And he scooped up four awards at the Brits. "This doesn't happen to people like me very often," he said at the Grammys. It raises the question: who exactly is he? And who are the people who have helped to transform him from a reality-TV boyband heartthrob to a credible musician, fashion icon and actor (and heartthrob). Who is Team Styles?

READ MORE:

* Untangling Harry Styles' star-studded dating history

* The celebrity homes we're desperate to see

* Proof 2021 was the year of excessive celebrity PDA

* All the signs Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were heading for a 'golden' romance



Chris Pizzello/AP Harry Styles won album of the year for "Harry's House" and best pop vocal album for "Harry's House," at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The family

Styles was born in Redditch, Worcestershire, in 1994 and moved to the village of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire as a young child. He was working in W Mandeville, the local bakery, when he auditioned for The X Factor, aged 16 (a photo of him holding a loaf is still up in the shop). His parents Anne, an office worker, and Des, who worked in finance, divorced when he was seven. Anne is a staunch defender of her son online. When the reviews came in for Don't Worry Darling, she wrote on Instagram: "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all!" At a gig at Brixton Academy in south London last year, the screams for his mother, who was watching the show from the sidelines, were almost as loud as they were for her son. His sister Gemma is a 32-year-old influencer (and writer, podcaster, sunglasses designer and mental health ambassador) with 9.4 million Instagram followers. Many of his teenage fans also follow Gemma, in the hope that she will share family photos of her brother.

The songwriters

His songwriting team is streamlined compared to some. Of the 13 songs on Harry's House, six - including the all-conquering As It Was - are credited to the triumvirate of Styles and his record-producer friends Kid Harpoon (Tom Hull to his mother) and Tyler Johnson. There are other writers, but either Hull or Johnson or both turn up on all but one song.

Kent-born Hull, 40, has been knocking around the music scene since 2006 with a string of acclaimed, if underselling, indie albums. Like many musicians with bills, he moved into songwriting, including for Florence and the Machine. His work on her track Shake It Out was nominated for an Ivor Novello award in 2012, and he has been writing for Styles since the singer's first solo album, 2017's Harry Styles. "Harry and I hang out all the time," Hull said. "I'm at a different point in my life. I'm not going nuts. I've got two kids at home and I'm more settled, so I have time to think differently."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles accept the Album Of The Year award for Harry's House onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards.

As a sound engineer, Johnson, 38, worked with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, but writes and produces for Styles. The trio's process, said Johnson, was like being in a band. "Harry allows Tom and me to have a voice," Johnson told Music Week. "It's a very real thing when the figurehead feels confident in what they want and makes everyone involved feel free to do their little bit to make it right." Johnson said As It Was took about four days to write. Styles was on the Moog One synthesiser. Hull came up with the song's main hook. "So much of this song just came from Harry's heart," Johnson said. It was Styles's idea to add the tubular bells.

The stylist

The man behind the Styles taste in glittery Gucci jumpsuits is Harry Lambert, a 36-year-old from Norwich, whose parents were a policeman and a nurse. One of Lambert's inspirations is Madonna and he also dresses Emma Corrin, the non- binary actor who played Diana, Princess of Wales, in The Crown, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the often injured Everton footballer clothes horse. Styles's style has led to accusations that he is appropriating gay culture, but, said Lambert, his charge's fashion was not as contentious as people might think. "I've been asked, 'Is your work political?'" he told GQ magazine. "The answer is, 'Not really,' I think playing with gender stereotypes shouldn't matter. If something political comes of it, or it makes someone feel more comfortable to be themselves, then great. If it pisses someone off, great, whatever."

The friends

James Corden is a pal. Plus Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Adele, Taylor Swift and Stormzy. Of his former One Direction bandmates, it is said he is still friends with Niall Horan. According to The Sunday Times Rich List, his old band members are on average £45m (NZ$87) worse off than him. The child who says "Come on Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you!" at the start of As It Was is Ruby Winston, his goddaughter and the child of Ben Winston, Corden's mate, founder of production company Fulwell 73 - and the man who produced this year's Grammy show.

Gareth Cattermole Adele is among Styles’ famous friends, others include Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Stormzy.

The manager

Jeff Azoff, 34, the founder of Full Stop Management, has been close to the singer since he was in One Direction, but started managing him only after he went solo. Azoff also looks after the careers of Gwen Stefani, Bon Jovi and James Blake.

The personal trainer

When Styles was preparing for his breakthrough acting role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, released in 2017, he employed a Los Angeles personal trainer called Ben Bruno, who raved about the epic weights the man can lift: "He's a guy most guys hate since he's good at everything!" He has since been seeing other fitness gurus, including the British Pilates instructor Gaby Noble. His workout is varied. A fan says they spotted him in a hot yoga class in LA.

The tattooist

Styles has, by one estimate, 52 tattoos. One shows a naked mermaid. Under his left armpit he has a coat hanger. Liam Sparkes, the man who scribbled "YOU BOOZE YOU LOSE" on his forearm, is Styles's favourite inker. He runs Old Habits Tattoo in east London - and has also worked on the former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Until recently, Styles was in a relationship with Olivia Wilde.

The girlfriends

Until recently, Styles was in a relationship with Olivia Wilde, the director of Don't Worry Darling and mother of two, who broke off her long engagement to the Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis to date the pop star. On the lengthy exes list are the late Caroline Flack, the actress Emily Atack and even Taylor Swift, whom he remains friends with. Kendall Jenner pops up on the list twice.

The band

And as the ever inclusive Styles says every night he is on stage: Pauli Lovejoy on percussion; Niji Adeleye on keyboards; Mitch Rowland - who worked in a pizza shop before Styles picked him to play on his first album - on guitar; Sarah Jones, who has been in the band since 2017, on drums and backing vocals; Ny Oh on piano and vocals; Adam Prendergast on bass. All basically unknown before hitting the road with Harry.

Copyright – The Sunday Times, London