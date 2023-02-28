Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announce one New Zealand show for 2023

Hip hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced one New Zealand date on their legendary co-headlined NY State of Mind tour.

The show will be held on May 9 at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

The remaining nine members of Wu-Tang – RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna – last gathered in New Zealand for two shows at the end of 2018.

That was the first time that full line-up (minus, of course, the deceased Ol’ Dirty Bastard) had ever played a headline show in NZ.

Those shows were to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the crew’s groundbreaking debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Vodafone pre-sale tickets for the upcoming gig will go on sale at 10am on March 1, and Live Nation pre-sale kicks off at 11am on March 3, running for 72 hours.

General public tickets go on sale noon on March 6.