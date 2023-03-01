Justin Bieber has now offically cancelled his New Zealand show

Justin Bieber’s postponed 2022 has been cancelled, Frontier Touring has confirmed.

The pop star was due to perform one New Zealand show at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium in December, but was later postponed following the singer’s Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis earlier in the year.

In September, 2022 Bieber cancelled the North American leg of his Justice Tour to make his health a priority, but his New Zealand show was still scheduled.

In October, however, Frontier Touring announced the show had been postponed until 2023, and that a new date would be announced at a later time.

But on Wednesday, Frontier Touring announced on Facebook the show would not be going ahead.

“Frontier Touring regret to advise that Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour of Australia and New Zealand has been cancelled,” they wrote in a post.

Supplied Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour New Zealand show has been cancelled.

“All tickets purchased through the official ticketing outlets will receive a refund directly from the shows ticketing agency.”

In June, 2022, the singer revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs when shingles affect the facial nerve near the ear.

Taking to Instagram, Bieber told fans his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome had caused his face to be “partly paralysed”.