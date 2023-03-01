How to avoid being scammed when buying last-minute concert tickets

There is always a risk when buying tickets from strangers online, but there are a few ways to minimise the chance of spending good money on a useless ticket.

When buying last minute tickets to sold-out gigs or events, especially from a stranger, there is always a risk involved.

But there are ways to minimise the chance of spending good money on worthless tickets. We hit up the experts to find out how to reduce the risk of being scammed with last-minute ticket purchases.

If possible, go through official ticketing agents

This one may seem obvious, but Netsafe CEO Brent Carey says – purchasing through the official route is always the safest way to buy tickets.

Not only do you know you are getting what you are paying for, but it makes life a lot easier in case of cancellation or postponement, where tickets are refunded back to the original buyer.

Stick with people you know

Lucy Macrae, promoter, venue owner and music publicist, says organisers do their best to protect the audience but, “it's a full-time job to monitor social media and remove all the scammy links”.

Macrae says before purchasing from strangers, ask around. The venue, promoter or friends may have tickets available, and you are far more likely to find a legitimate ticket through someone you know and trust.

And while some sites like Viagogo have come under Commerce Commission scrutiny recently, with 90% of their tickets being sold by scalpers, promoters may also be able to point you in the direction of reputable and legitimate resell websites, too.

Do your due diligence

This can be tough when dealing with a stranger on social media, says Carey, but even if you’re pressed for time and blinded by “FOMO” (fear of missing out), it’s worth checking up on comments and recent activity online of the seller.

Macrae also suggests the best way to know a seller is not a bot is to check how they operate online.

“They often have similar descriptions with an emotional hook and most often have more than one ticket to sell,” she says.

Supplied Netsafe CEO Brent Carey says if possible, it is always best to buy through official ticketing agents.

“If you ask them a question, they'll give generic answers but avoid answering real questions,” she says.

“[Scam accounts] are often not the demographic who you would expect to be going to a gig, and you probably won't have any friends in common. If something looks off, it probably is.”

Be cautious of social media sales

Silke Hartung has worked the doors of numerous gigs around Auckland and says she has been the bearer of bad news to a number of people who have been refused entry after a Facebook sale scam.

Because e-tickets can be sent as emails, or even screenshots these days, it’s easy enough for scammers to sell a legitimate ticket, but sell it multiple times. What that means is if you are not the first buyer to get in the door, your ticket - when scanned – will be useless.

Pay using credit card

If you ultimately wind up being swindled, disputes are far easier to sort out with a credit card, says Carey. This way you can contact the bank and start a chargeback request within 90 days if things go wrong.

While banks have systems in place with bank transfers, “It’s harder if you don’t act within the 24 hours.”

Alternatively, if using a platform like PayPal, never pay as “friends and family”, as Paypal will only dispute transactions flagged as purchase.

Stuff If an offer seems to good to be true, it probably is, says Netsafe CEO Brent Carey.

Don’t post photos of your real tickets online

“Putting any barcode or anything that can help the scammers, let’s not make their job any easier. Obscure the barcode or put your thumb over it,” says Carey.

If it all goes wrong, what are my rights?

Unfortunately consumers don’t have as many protections when purchasing a ticket from a private seller, says Jessica Walker of Consumer NZ, “because private sales are not covered by the Consumer Guarantees Act or the Fair Trading Act”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Buying a ticket from a stranger always has a risk of being left out of pocket and without a ticket to your favourite gig, but there are ways to minimise the risk of being scammed.

However, the Contract and Commercial Law Act, “requires that goods match the description provided by the seller and be delivered in a reasonable time if no timeframe was agreed. The buyer could also allege a breach of contract if the seller doesn’t carry out their side of the deal”.

In this case, the buyer would need to make a claim at the Disputes Tribunal and would need the seller’s contact details, including their address.

“We recommend caution when purchasing tickets from a private seller, particularly from online marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace.”