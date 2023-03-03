Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died aged 56 after 'fighting with all his strength'

Steve Mackey, bass player for the popular Britpop band Pulp, has died. He was 56 years old.

Mackey’s wife Katie Grand, announced on Instagram on Friday morning the musician had died after three months in hospital “fighting with all his strength and determination”.

“We are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey,” she wrote.

“Steve was the most talented man I knew, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words.”

READ MORE:

* Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dies, aged 45

* From Ella Emhoff to Lila Moss, these celebrity kids are poised to take over the modeling world

* Jude Law’s influencer daughter Iris debuts 'liberating' buzz cut



The band, known for its 1995 hit Common People also posted a tribute on social media, with a photo of Mackey climbing in the Andes while the band was touring in South America in 2012.

“It was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise),” the band wrote.

”Steve made things happen. In his life and in the band. And we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve.We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love.”

Mackey joined the British band in 1989, played on the third album Separations, and remained for future records His ‘n Hers, Different Class, This is Hardcore, and We Love Life.

The 1995 album Different Class reached number one in the UK, helped by the group’s big hit Common People.

Following the 2001 album We Love Life, the band went on hiatus in 2002, but reformed for live shows in 2011 and 2012.

Johnny Au Steve Mackey, Kiwi film-maker Florian Habicht and Jarvis Cocker pictured in 2014.

In 2014 New Zealand filmmaker Florian Habicht released the documentary about the group Pulp: A Film about Life, Death, and Supermarkets.

Mackey did not join the band when they reunited in 2023, choosing instead to focus on film, music and photography projects.

Outside his work with Pulp, Mackey had also collaborated with artists such as Florence and the Machine, MIA and had co-produced tracks for British band Arcade Fire.

steve_mackey/Instagram Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died, aged 56.

Later in his career, Mackey’s fashion photography and film-making work (often in collaberation with his wife’s magazine Love) saw him take on high-profile clients such as Giogio Armani, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent.

No official cause of death has been announced.