Kiwi artist Ny Oh on tour with Harry Styles: 'I had pretty bad imposter syndrome ... but I never let it take me down'

Being on tour with the biggest pop star in the world right now suggests you’re pretty plugged in– but Kiwi keyboard artist Ny Oh didn’t even have a smartphone before she joined Harry Styles’ Love on Tour.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

“I’m so lucky, but I just got a phone to go on tour. They didn’t quite get me to have a SIM card. They’re so stressed by it,” Ny Oh giggles down the phone to Stuff.

The artist identifies as a vintage girl, a brand that might seem incongruous with fronting for the world’s most iconic Gen-Z pop darling, but Ny Oh’s musical upbringing in Tauranga always favoured a vintage sound.

Ny Oh grew up in Tauranga, and has been playing keyboard since she was 4, before picking up viola and guitar while at Bethlehem College.

So, is touring with Styles, arguably the most high-profile pop star on the planet, ever overwhelming for this vintage girl?

“Definitely, when I started I had pretty bad imposter syndrome, I spent too much time on the internet. But I never let it take me down. But on stage, my adrenaline will just be high, and I’ll just be having a great time.”

Ny Oh has played keyboard in Styles’ band across his worldwide Love on Tour, the 22-month circuit celebrating the Grammy-winning album Harry’s House.

But for Styles’ only NZ show at Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday night, Ny Oh takes on a new role – one of the opening acts, alongside Grammy-winning newcomers Wet Leg.

Bringing Styles and the band to Auckland feels like a homecoming of sorts for the young artist.

“All I do is brag about Aotearoa to them constantly – they’re sick of hearing about this bloody country at this point! I’m going to try and give them the most Kiwiana experience I can.”

Ny Oh carries the air of a real folk artist, not just in the folk narratives of her solo music and the magical realism of her album, but also her refusal to own a smartphone.

She said being part of Love on Tour has been “a really awesome musical education”.

Styles has put Ny Oh’s solo music on the show’s Spotify playlist, helping establish her as an artist in her own right. The tour has given Ny Oh a new sense of self.

“I’ve just gained confidence in general – to do this job requires so much stamina and self-belief, and all these things that have fed into my own music in the best way possible.”

Ny Oh belongs to the new vanguard of Kiwi musicians, including Nadia Reid and Tiny Ruins, who have advanced the grammar of New Zealand folk music, bringing it into the new century while recognising its storytelling roots.

“I have very strong Irish roots, but I didn’t discover the history of early folk music until visiting Taranaki –it’s the way it mixes with Ireland, which is really special. It’s my favourite genre in the world.”

Ny Oh has gained a large following thanks to her solo releases, and her turn in the spotlight on Styles’ stage, saying it’s introduced her to a new world of fans.

“I’ve learned a lot about Gen Z through this job, and that’s been really cool. I’m honoured it resonates with other people.”

With Ny Oh ready to cast her spell over the Auckland audience, she promises her and Styles’ showcase will be good vibes only.

“There are no negative vibes at a Harry Styles concert.... He’s an amazing performer. It’ll be a celebration.”

Ny Oh is an opening act for Harry Styles Love on Tour Auckland concert, March 7 at Mt Smart Stadium. Her new single You Are is available on streaming services now.