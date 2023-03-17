Rod Stewart will push on with Mission Estate Winery concert despite Cyclone Gabrielle devastation in Hawke's Bay

About 5500 people were in the Te Wero area for the singalong to Rod Stewart's "Sailing" at the America's Cup village in Auckland.

Rod Stewart promoters are confident the rock star will bring a taste of Maggie May to the Hawke’s Bay in April – in what will be the first major music event since the region that was devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle last month.

On Friday, promoter Live Nation told Stuff in a statement: “Our teams continue to monitor the massive clean-up and rebuild effort underway in the region, and we are liaising with local authorities and the police”.

“Our confident expectation is that the Rod Stewart concert at Mission Estate Winery on April 8 will go ahead as scheduled.”

Stewart’s Mission Estate Winery concert will be the first big show since Cyclone Gabrielle – Police frontman Sting was forced to cancel his March 4 concert at the same venue, and Kiwi pop legend Lorde postponed her March 1 concert.

While Peter Holley, Mission Estate CEO, had told Stuff earlier in March that a firm decision had not yet been made, he confirmed on Friday, “there’s absolutely no intention to cancel at this point in time”.

Organisers have worked to ensure the show is not taking resources away from recovery efforts, in what was one of Aotearoa’s hardest-hit areas in February.

Mission Estate Winery CEO Peter Holley thinks the Rod Stewart concert will be a welcome respite for locals.

“There’s also a strong will from people in the Hawke’s Bay to put up the sign that we’re ‘open for business’, and I think it’s also a bit of welcome respite from some of the things we’re all dealing with in the region,” said Holley.

As for whether Napier is ready to host a large number of visitors to the area, he believed, “the percentage of tickets sold outside the region are not as big as people would think they are”.

“This is not an inundation of people coming in and putting a strain on an already strained infrastructure. It’s more about local people.”

And while roads in the area had been closed following the storm, Waka Kotahi Transport Agency announced on Thursday SH5 will also reopen to all traffic from Monday, March 20. They did warn that those travelling between Napier and Taupō should expect delays.

Holley believed when the show rolls around, “we’ll really be in for a good day”.

“People in this region have taken a beating, but they’ve got big hearts and a strong will ... to dust our tails off and keep moving.”

In February, promoters added an Auckland show to Stewart’s tour, scheduled for Spark Arena on April 9, and will donate a portion of the Auckland concert proceeds to Red Cross NZ Disaster Relief Fund. The musician will also play Dunedin on April 7.