Watch: US rapper Ice Spice's security stops a stage crasher during music festival performance

US rapper, Ice Spice made her fans go wild as she entered the Rolling Loud California music festival stage with her current hit, Princess Diana.

The vibe was so insane on Sunday (local time) that one of her fans even made an unsuccessful attempt to stage-crash her performance.

The awestruck fan attempted to confess his love in person before he was stopped and pushed back by the rapper’s bodyguards.

Ice Spice also performed her hits like Munch (Feelin’ U), In Ha Mood and Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2, her super-hit collaboration with PinkPantheres.

Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 reigns at No. 3 at current Billboard Hot 100.

The song also featured in one of viral TikTok video’s of North West and Kim Kardashian where Ice Spice herself made an appearance.