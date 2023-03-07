What you need to know if you're heading to the Harry Styles concert

If you’re heading along to Harry Styles’ only show in Auckland on Tuesday and are wanting to know the best way to get there and what you can bring, we’ve compiled everything you need to know.

What time do I need to be there?

With 40,000 fans expected and some already queuing this morning, it’s recommended to get there early.

The Mt Smart Stadium gates will be opening at 5pm, before the concert starts at 6.30pm.

Opening acts are Kiwi singer-songwriter Ny Oh, and British indie rock duo Wet Leg. Harry himself is likely to hit the stage a couple of hours later.

READ MORE:

* Harry Styles spotted taking a stroll around Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

* Welcome back to NZ, Harry Styles: Here's what you should do in Auckland

* Harry Styles touches down: Popstar arrives in Aotearoa



How should I get there and back?

Auckland Transport has warned concertgoers to be prepared for delays, with ongoing rail closures on part of the Southern and Onehunga lines, as well as the event coinciding with peak commute hours.

But the good news is travel on regular timetabled bus and train services is included with your concert ticket – you just have to show it when you board.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Harry Styles will be performing at Mount Smart Stadium, pictured here ahead of a concert by U2.

There will be special event bus services running directly from the city centre (corner of Gore Street and Quay Street) to Mt Smart Stadium from noon to 7.30pm. These buses will be running back to the city after the concert until midnight.

Another option from the city centre – and the one Auckland Transport says is the quickest – is to take the train to Ōtāhuhu Station on the Eastern Line, and then take a bus to Penrose Station, which is a 10-minute walk to Mt Smart Stadium.

After the concert, if you’re travelling to the city centre or south, you can catch a bus from Penrose Station/Great South Road, and then transfer to a train at Ōtāhuhu Station.

From Sylvia Park, you can hop on a 743 bus. From Newmarket, there’s a rail replacement bus service that will stop at Penrose Station.

If you’re driving in, there’s no public parking at the venue (except for those who hold a mobility permit). But a free park and ride is available at Alexandra Park from 11am.

Once you’ve parked or been dropped off, you can take a free shuttle to Mt Smart Stadium.

Free parking is available from 5pm until 1am at car parks located at 17 and 18-24 Botha Road, Penrose –about a 20-minute walk to the stadium.

Parking capacity is limited, so arrive early to get a spot.

There are also designated drop off and pick up locations for those being dropped off or using rideshare or taxi services. These are about a 10-minute walk from the venue.

Can I ride my bike in?

Yes, there is a dedicated bike parking area onsite. Parking is available opposite Gate B next to the bag drop. Look out for Auckland Bike flags.

Pay-as-you-go scooters and e-bikes will also be available at locations around Mt Smart Stadium.

What sort of bag should I bring?

You can bring in a bag as long as it is no bigger than A4 size. Be prepared for your bag to be searched before entering the venue.

Bag check is available at Gates A, B, C & E.

Can I bring food and drinks?

Commercially prepared food and drink – like takeaways – are not permitted in the venue. This also includes soft drinks.

@Harry_StylesUp/Twitter Harry Styles might have done a shoey on stage in Perth, but don’t try bringing in your own booze.

You can take a sealed plastic bottle of water of up to 750ml, or an empty bottle which can be filled once inside the venue. Make sure you don’t open the sealed bottle before going inside, as you won’t be allowed to take it with you.

Homemade food such as sandwiches, baking or fruit is allowed.

You can’t bring in your own alcohol. There will be a bar service – don’t forget your ID.

Can I wear a costume?

Yes, but you can’t wear one that has a full face mask or helmet.

Getty Images Expect to see plenty of feather boas.

Can I bring a poster I made?

You might be tempted to bring a huge poster in the hopes you’ll catch Harry’s eye, but make sure you follow the rules to avoid your masterpiece being taken off you before you even make it into the venue.

Any flags, banners or posters have to be made from paper or cloth and can’t be bigger than A3 in size. If you bring a flag, it can’t have a pole attached.

Can I take photos and videos?

You can take your phone, but drones, iPads, tablets, Go Pros and cameras with a removable lens or any camera that could be for “professional use” are not permitted in the venue.

You also have to leave your selfie stick at home.

Is there anything else I can’t bring?

Leave chilly bins, prams or any furniture – like foldable chairs – at home.

Animals can't come unless they are assistance dogs. Air horns or loud hailers aren’t allowed.

Anything that could be dangerous is also banned. If you’re bringing food from home, note you can’t have glass containers, cans, bottles or cutlery.

Mt Smart Stadium is also a smoke-free venue, which means you can’t bring your vape, either.

What effects can I expect during the concert?

Strobe lighting will be used throughout the performance, and there will be haze used at points during the show and at the end.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Expect plenty of glitz throughout the show.

Where can I get merch?

On show day external merch stands will be located outside Gates A (from 10am) and Gates B & C (from 3pm).

Further merchandise outlets will also be available inside the venue. Click here to view these locations.

Will the concert still go ahead if it rains?

Yes. Wear clothing to suit the weather (the forecast is looking pretty good, with showers expected to clear this evening).

You can bring a small collapsable umbrella to use before the show, but it can’t be used during the show, so make sure you have a poncho or raincoat.