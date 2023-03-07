Live: Queue for Harry Styles gig growing as fans flock in their thousands

15:49, Mar 07 2023
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
Harry Styles fans arrive at Mt Smart ahead of his only New Zealand show - and they're keen for him to complete the Census.

Pop superstar Harry Styles is performing his only show in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Fans queueing up to get into Mt Smart Stadium to see Harry Styles.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
