news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
Podcasts
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
neighbourly
mags4gifts
Ensemble
stuff events
stuff coupons
Entertainment
Music
Live: Sound check starts as thousands of fans flock to see Harry Styles at Mt Smart Stadium
Auckland reporters
14:06, Mar 07 2023
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email
Breakfast
Fans decked out in pink cowboy hats and feather boas are brimming with anticipation outside Mt Smart Stadium ahead of Harry Styles' concert.
Pop superstar Harry Styles is performing his only show in New Zealand on Tuesday.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Fans are gathering at Mt Smart Stadium hours before international pop sensation Harry Styles takes the stage.
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email