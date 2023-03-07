news
Entertainment
Music
Recap: Harry Styles takes to the stage at Auckland show
Auckland reporters
20:56, Mar 07 2023
Pop superstar Harry Styles is performing his only show in New Zealand on Tuesday.
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
Harry Styles fans arrive at Mt Smart ahead of his only New Zealand show - and they're keen for him to complete the Census.
Supplied
Wet Leg performing at Mt Smart Stadium.
