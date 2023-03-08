Gin Wigmore cancels Hawke's Bay show, but adds two new gigs to NZ schedule

Gin Wigmore kicks off her tour of NZ this week.

New Zealand singer Gin Wigmore has cancelled her show at Black Barn winery in Hawke’s Bay due to the impact of recent weather events.

Ex-tropical Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the upper and eastern North Island on February 13, leaving a devastating path of destruction, particularly in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions.

A national state of emergency was declared after Gabrielle brought flooding, slips and destruction to many areas.

Homes were destroyed and entire communities cut off due to a storm that Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has labelled the most significant weather event of the century.

On the back of the release of her new single, Someone Going to Die Tonight, Wigmore’s NZ tour begins on Wednesday with a sold out show in Gisborne.

She will then play sold out sets in Nelson and Raglan before two new gigs added to the schedule on Wednesday – Totara St in Mt Maunganui on March 25 and Auckland’s Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen on March 26.

The tour will finish with two sold out sets at Leigh Sawmill on March 31 and April 1.

Based in Los Angeles with her family, Wigmore became a US citizen is working on her new album to be released this year.