'Chaos': Thousands of concertgoers left stranded after Harry Styles gig

Hundreds of people can be seen waiting for buses after the Harry Styles concert at Mt Smart stadium.

Thousands of Harry Styles fans were left stranded at Mt Smart Stadium after the pop icon’s concert on Tuesday night, with trains cancelled and gridlocked traffic for miles.

Although regular timetabled bus and train services were included in concert tickets, some fans of the British superstar had to wait more than 90 minutes to get anywhere near a bus.

More than 40,000 people were expected to attend the event in Auckland’s Penrose.

A video from fan Freya Farrar, taken after the concert, showed hordes of people lined up on both sides of the road waiting for a bus.

The 26-year-old said being stuck in a crowd of thousands “with no buses in sight” was a “sour end to a really great concert”.

Farrar was able to leave Mt Smart Stadium “relatively quickly” but didn't even see a bus for over an hour.

“The security were unwilling to speak to us to support and the [Auckland Transport] staff ignored most queries about what was going on,” she said.

Her group ended up walking to find an Uber, but it cost $190 to get back into the city.

They arrived at their accommodation at 1am – almost three hours after the gig finished.

At midnight, Auckland Transport tweeted that additional buses were heading to Mt Smart to pick up concert-goers.

“Wait times estimated at 90 minutes,” the tweet said.

Sophia Chan, 22, was also among the crowd swarming to leave the stadium just after 10pm and described the experience as “chaos”.

It took her over two-and-a-half hours to get out of the stadium, and a further 45 minutes to get to her AirBnb in Newmarket.

Chan was also unable to cross the road to get to the free buses.

“My friend started to faint. It was so hot and claustrophobic.

“We yelled for help, a few kind souls let us get to the barrier, but the security wouldn't let us pass,” Chan said.

After 20 minutes, and with her friend “barely able to stand”, Chan managed to flag down the attention of a guard who let two of her friends cross the road.

“They had no knowledge of where to go or what to do as they’re unfamiliar with Auckland.

“We begged the security to let us go with them.”

Chan said she was told she could find her friends later.

“We were literally cattle in a pen, trapped, stressed and anxious.”

Mt Smart and Auckland Transport have been approached for comment.

Before the concert, Auckland Transport warned concertgoers to be prepared for delays, with ongoing rail closures on part of the Southern and Onehunga train lines, as well as the event coinciding with peak commute hours.