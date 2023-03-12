American Pie singer Don McLean says musicians today 'don't have any guts'

Don McLean doesn’t seem happy. It may just be how he speaks, but as we connect there’s also a slight delay on the line causing confusion for a moment.

He sounds irritated. I’m scrambling to make a connection and break the ice.

Luckily, I grew up loving McLean’s music. In fact, some of my favourite memories as a child are of listening to his songs with my Dad. As the years went by, he passed that love of music onto me.

“I think you’ve hit the nail on the head,” says the 77-year-old US singer when I relay this to him.

“One of the reasons why my music has continued on, there has been that thing where parents wanted to share a particular song with their kids. That’s, I think, part of why I’ve been around for 50 years.”

This guitarist and songwriter has not just stuck around, but cemented himself amongst legends in the music world. As a Grammy Award honouree, a Songwriter’s Hall of Fame inductee and a BBC Lifetime Achievement recipient, McLean is loved for hits like Vincent (Starry Starry Night) and, And I Love You So, but it was the 1971 hit American Pie that McLean admits was, “the best thing I ever did”.

“When [people] first heard it, they’d never heard anything like it before. There had never been a song like American Pie ever,” he says.

The song begins with focus on the tragic death of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper in 1959. McLean first heard the news when he was a paperboy, and says “that song took ten years to write”. It was also, he says, a song “about my country”.

And the world loved it. Handwritten lyrics sold at auction for more than $2 million in 2015. It was voted as one of the top five songs of the century by Recording Industry Association of America in 2001, and has featured in films and TV soundtracks. It has been covered by the likes of Madonna, Drake and Garth Brooks. Weird Al Yankovic even put his own spin on the tune.

It’s fair to say McLean knows a thing or two about writing songs that span generations, but when asked if songs today could reach iconic status, he is adamant with his answer.

“Nobody has any guts,” he says of music creators today.

“They don’t write about anything that’s important, and they don’t know how to write a melody. The answer is absolutely, no.”

In fact, artificial intelligence – he says - will create better songs than the ones being released today.

”Guaranteed.”

“They’re gonna put Paul McCartney, and Beethoven, and Gordon Lightfoot, and a couple of rappers in there, and come up with stuff that’s gonna knock your head off. It’s gonna be so great,” he says with a laugh.

When it comes to the world today, it’s not just music that gets McLean passionate. He says he’s often not on the same page as a lot of people these days.

“The fact people think about me at all is a minor miracle,” he says.

“The world is full of empty materialism now. It’s the most unpleasant place for me sometimes,” adding that he feels everyone just wants lots of cars and massive houses.

“It’s the absolute opposite of the way I feel about everything. They act like their pimps or something, tricked out cars and all that crap.”

McLean’s personal life also made headlines in 2016, when the singer was arrested and charged with misdemeanour domestic violence against his ex-wife Patrisha​. He pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal and the charges were dismissed after 12 months. His daughter Jackie spoke to Rolling Stone in 2021, alleging McLean’s emotional abuse. It was an interview that reportedly resulted in the singer cutting his daughter off financially.

“I’d rather not talk about this, it’s not a subject I want to discuss,” McLean says when I bring it up.

“Most of what has been said about me is lies or half-truths. I was married for 30 years and I find it very difficult to attack anybody who was in my family.”

McLean pauses a moment before continuing.

“It’s very easy for some people to attack me all day long, I don’t understand it. But it’s very hard - almost impossible - for me to do that. I cared too much, and I devoted too much of my life to it, so I’d just like to avoid this.”

But ask McLean about his music, and it’s clear where his love still lies.

“I’m gonna do it ‘til I can't do it no more,” he says.

“I’m in good shape, I sing very well, I hit all the notes.”

And he’s scheduled to hit all those notes across five New Zealand shows in May. He’s been here plenty of times, and recalls staying at Auckland’s White Heron hotel and visiting the local cemetery to see the gravestones of “old sailors”. When in Christchurch, he’d hit up the museum in his downtime.

“I know the country quite well, I know the people quite well,” he says, comparing Kiwis to people in the US state of Maine where McLean has properties.

“They’ve got a farming background, but they’ve got common sense. They’re sophisticated too.They’re more rugged. I like that.”

Don McLean will play Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre on Tuesday, May 2; Invercargill’s Civic Theatre on Thursday, May 4; Christchurch Town Hall, Friday, May 5; Regent Theatre in Palmerston North, Sunday, May 7 and Auckland Town Hall on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.