Super Saturday: Snoop Dogg, My Chemical Romance and Backstreet Boys all playing on one night

If you missed out on the party at Harry’s House recently, fear not, there will be more music chaos. With three major acts scheduled to perform across Auckland city on Saturday night, Tāmāki Makaurau will be bustling.

We take you through everything you need to know about the chaos of three gigs in one night.

Why are so many band’s playing this weekend?

All three gigs had booked previous shows in New Zealand, but Snoop Dogg’s 2022 gig was postponed due to, “unforeseen scheduling conflicts” and the others were postponed due to Covid restrictions.

As it happens, the rescheduled dates for all three fell on this Saturday, March 11.

Where’s everyone playing?

US rockers My Chemical Romance, and their Black Army of fans will take over the outer fields of Western Springs Stadium, while rapper Snoop Dogg will hit the stage at West Auckland’s Trusts Arena outdoors.

In the CBD, Backstreet Boys will play for as long as you love them (or until the set ends) at Spark Arena.

Just how many people are we talking, here?

Around 45,000 music fans could be taking over Auckland.

My Chemical Romance has a sold-out crowd of 17,500, and Spark Arena can house 12,000. Trust Arena is expecting up to 15,000 based on current ticket sales.

Stuff My Chemical Romance, Backstreet Boys and Snoop Dogg all play Auckland on Saturday night.

This sounds pretty fun, can I still get tickets?

Both My Chemical Romance and Backstreet Boys have sold out, but you can buy Snoop Dogg tickets from Ticketek.

Can I go to all three?

You could try, but with all three acts expected to take the stage at about 8.30pm, you’ll probably fail.

It would take a patient driver, no traffic, a lot of luck and willingness to throw down good money to miss most of all three shows.

Stuff will have reviewers at all three events, so safer to read about the ones you missed.

GETTY My Chemical Romance will play Western Springs Stadium on Saturday night.

Will Uber be pricey?

An Uber spokesperson told Stuff: “To mitigate the predicted surge in demand in Auckland this Saturday, we are proactively communicating the expected peak in demand to drivers ... including details of where we expect the demand will be.”

They suggest you could give Uber Reserve a try.

What about public transport?

With so much going on in the one night, it’s a good idea to plan your journey and allow for delays.

Train and bus travel is free for My Chemical Romance and Snoop Dogg punters. You just need to show your ticket when you board.

Rick Scuteri/AP Free bus services will run between the CBd and Trusts Stadium for Snoop Dogg.

Special bus services will also be running between the venues and the CBD.

With some rail lines still down, buses will replace trains on the Western line between Britomart and Swanson, and the Southern Line, buses will replace trains between Britomart and Newmarket.

Standard bus and train conditions apply for Backstreet Boys.

You can plan your journey and check all train closures on AT’s website.

Can I just drive in?

You can, but just allow extra time for traffic and parking.

There is no on-site parking available at Spark Arena or Western Springs stadium.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff To ensure everyone has a fun and safe night, leave anything that could be classed as a weapon at home.

There are various parking building near Spark in the city, and limited parking is available in nearby suburbs and streets around Western Springs.

There will also be no onsite parking at Henderson’s Trusts Arena and the venue said there will be road closures around the stadium.

Can I take gin and juice with me?

Any outside alcohol will be confiscated at the door, so leave it at home. Alcohol will be available to purchase at all venues, just make sure you bring your ID.

What about anything else?

All illicit substances are forbidden, so – again – leave it at home, or it will likely get confiscated.

Can I take food, though?

At Western springs and Trusts arena, you can’t take anything prepackaged or commercially prepared, like takeaways.

Peter Meecham You can’t take food into Spark Arena to see the Backstreet Boys – so grab dinner early, or buy something there.

You’ll be able to take an unopened bottle of water (up to 750ml) or an empty bottle to refill inside. You can also take food from home, like baking or sandwiches.

Don’t bring glass or cans, and you can’t bring your food in a chilly bin.

If Backstreet Boys is your jam, though, grab dinner first or buy food there, as you can’t take any in with you.

What about bags?

You can take a small bag to put your belongings in (no bigger than A3 size).

Keep in mind there is no bag check at Western Springs, so they can’t hold it for you if your bag is oversized.

What about signs and banners?

No signs are permitted at Spark arena, so leave those “Marry me, Nick” declarations for next time, or get creative with your shirt.

MCR and Snoop fans can take small signs, but the general rule is less than A3 in size. Any flags need to be without a pole attached.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Signs need to be smaller than A3 size and not have flag poles attached. Be warned that signs are not permitted at Spark arena.

OK, so no flag poles, what else is banned?

Weapons are a big no-no. Lists aren’t exhaustive, so if you’re not sure, leave it at home.

Knives, guns, fireworks, flares, lazerworks, tasers, mace, chains or anything else that can cause harm won’t be allowed in.

My Chemical Romance fans need to leave the studded jewellery at home, too.

What else can’t I take?

You can’t take bikes, skateboards, roller skates, prams and furniture (including folding chairs) in with you.

Don’t take any tagging equipment or musical instruments, either.

You can take your phone, but leave any drones, professional camera, iPads or other recording devices at home.

Can I smoke?

Snoop Dogg may not mind, but the venues do. Smoking and vaping is not permitted at any of the gigs.

Do I have to wear shoes?

Spark Arena and Western Springs won’t let you in without shoes.

While Trusts Arena don’t explicitly prohibit it, one staff member from the venue told Stuff it’s probably not a good idea to go without.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Keep the pets at home, unless they are a service animal.

Can my dog come?

Unless your dog is named Snoop and happens to be one of the world’s biggest rap stars, you’ll need to leave him at home for this one.

The same goes for cats or any other pet.

Only assistance animals are permitted.

Can my kids go?

Snoop Dogg in Auckland is R18, so this one’s just for the adults, but the other two are all ages. Keep in mind if the kids are under 14, they will need an adult with them.

Where’s the after party?

Kong in Auckland CBD is advertising an after party for Snoop Dogg featuring DJ Green Lantern from the US, and Ding Dong lounge is inviting My Chemical Romance fans back to the Fort Street bar to keep the party going. Tickets to both are available at the door.

No word on where Backstreet Boys fans can keep the festivities going, but chances are good if you pick a bar in the city, you’ll find a party.

I live in the CBD, is this going to be a loud one?

If you have plans on Sunday morning you might want to invest in some earplugs.

I’m really short, can I make the tall people stand at the back, so I can see?

It’s a divisive question we all want an answer to. Tell us what you think, here.