My Chemical Romance superfans camp outside Western Springs, Auckland

My Chemical Romance mega fans are already camping out at Western Springs Stadium, more than 24 hours before the gig.

The MCArmy is already descending on The Outfields – My Chemical Romance super fan Clara Norberg, 26, travelled to Auckland from Sweden just to see the band play on Saturday.

She set up camp at 7am on Friday.

The fence line at The Outfields near Auckland’s Western Springs Stadium was already a small commune of tents, black clothing and brightly coloured hair and makeup on Friday.

By early afternoon about 20 eager fans of the US rock band had set up to secure a prime spot when the gates open on Saturday at 3pm.

Norberg and her five friends from “everywhere”, including London, Italy, the US and Japan, talk over each other about their excitement for the gig. They have about 10 tubes of eyeliner, four bright hair colours and 15 years of fandom between them.

In fact, these super fans are following the band’s entire tour, heading to Australia next and then Japan.

My Chemical Romance, which hails from New Jersey, last performed in New Zealand in 2012. They had previously played in 2007, following the international success of their 2006 album The Black Parade and its lead single, Welcome to the Black Parade.

When asked what it is about this band that made them travel the world, Noberg, sitting cross-legged on the floor of her tent in black shorts and t-shirt, replied: “What isn’t it about this band?”

“They were the best band live in the world. Then they were gone. Now they’re back.”

The rain may be coming and going in Auckland, but the vibe outside Western Springs is one of excitement. Pizzas are laid out on a tarp mat. Different groups are mingling and when the rain comes everyone ducks into a tent.

Amberleigh Jack/Stuff My Chemical Romance fans are bracing the weather to camp out for a prime spot for Saturday night's gig.

Cars turned up occasionally filled with provisions and more black-clad friends and fans.

Alabama based Helen Fleming, 20, says, “if you’re going to fly halfway around the world you might as well not have anyone blocking your view”.​

It’s why she and her friends, Zoe Friesland, 20, Lisa McKeever, 42 and Washington Moore, 21, have been camped outside the venue since midday on Friday.

They flew to NZ just to see their favourite band, and she will be heading to Australia on Sunday to see the band play five times in Australia – starting in Brisbane on Monday night.

Amberleigh Jack/Stuff Cara Norberg travelled from Sweden to Auckland just to see My Chemical Romance play on Saturday night.

While camping technically isn’t allowed, she said nobody has asked her to move, and camping before bands is pretty normal back home. It’s all part of the experience, she said.

And if they happened to be lucky enough to meet the band? Moore jumped in and said he’d simply tell them, “the band saved my life.”

Locals are also getting in early to secure their spot at the front of the crowd on Saturday.

Av De Vries, 23,​ turned up at 6am to get the front spot with his tent, two mates and a home-made My Chemical Romance sign.

Stuff Av De Vries, 23, had his banner signed by two band members, and has been camping out since 6am on Friday.

He’s getting “everyone to sign it” and hoping to hang it over the barrier on Saturday night.

As he pulled the sign out he said, “I f...ing love this band.”

De Vries managed to meet two of the members, bassist Mikey Way and rhythm guitarist Frank Iero,​ when getting off the bus on Thursday.

They both signed his banner and while he’s a big enough fan of the band to be camping out for almost two days, he was pretty casual about brushing shoulders with them – saying he told them he was really excited to see them, and he hoped they enjoyed the tour.