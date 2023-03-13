Watch: Stevie Nicks pays tearful tribute to Christine McVie with Landslide

Stevie Nicks (right) has paid tribute to Christine McVie (left) in her first performance since her Fleetwood Mac bandmate's death.

When the moment finally came, as Stevie Nicks sang Landslide while photographs of her best friend Christine McVie filled the screens behind her, it was beautiful, it was heartbreaking, and it surely left many in the packed SoFi Stadium as teary and emotional as Nicks herself.

McVie, who for years sang and played with Nicks in Fleetwood Mac, died in November, and the Two Icons, One Night opener, a co-headlining tour with Billy Joel, was Nicks first performance since then. So you knew something would be said.

That Nicks said it via Landslide, her coming-of-age song about the fragility of life and love, was less expected, but the Fleetwood Mac favourite worked beautifully recast to reflect the loss of a great love much later in life.

“There's really not much to say,” Nicks said, visibly moved as her bandmates gathered round her at the end of the song. “I have to imagine she's still here. It's all I can do.”

It was a highlight in a night filled with many, including Nicks’ earlier tribute to longtime collaborator Tom Petty, as well as Joel and Nicks duetting with each other on songs during their individual sets.

