Snoop Dogg promoter says there were no sound issues at Auckland gig, despite complaints

The promoter for rap legend Snoop Dogg’s West Auckland show is confused by complaints about the sound quality at the gig, saying he did not notice any problems, or receive any complaints.

Toby Burrows from Trademark Live – who promoted the Gin and Juice star’s I Wanna Thank Me New Zealand tour – told Stuff the gig’s “audio suppliers are amongst the most experienced operators in New Zealand, and their equipment is of the highest quality.”

So when Stuff published comments on Sunday from punters who complained about “absolutely horrific” sound, Burrows said the feedback had him stumped.

He added that the lack of noise restrictions around Trusts Stadium meant they “were able to push the sound up to the full level that’s expected at large outdoor concerts.

“I’m the first to admit when things don’t go right,” he said, but said he had been promoting gigs for 20 years and had, “never had as much positive feedback” as he did for Saturday’s gig.

“That’s why we’re a bit defensive about it,” he said.

In a story published by Stuff on Sunday, readers complained about the sound quality at the gig, with one claiming, “despite being directly in front of speakers, we couldn’t hear a single word coming out of the microphone”.

The comments about the poor sound quality were a response to Stuff’s review of the gig which praised the rapper's performance, but made mention of the lacklustre crowd.

But when asked if the sound could have had dead spots at any areas within the venue, Burrows said he did not believe so.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Snoop Dogg attendees have complained about sound quality, but the promoter says the complaints have him stumped.

“Not if they’re in the main area of the event,” he said. Although he did guess those complaining may have been in the top area “at the bar”, he still thinks it would not have been a major issue.

“That’s what’s so weird about it,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be any different ... It’s a real weird one.”

While this was his first event at Trusts Outdoors, he said the venue would not have “caused” bad sound. As an outdoor field, the quality relied on the external speaker and sound set-up, which he maintains were of high quality.

Mike Ocego, Trusts Arena CEO, said for outdoor gigs at the stadium, the production and sound was entirely in the hands of the promoters and production team, and the venue was not involved in the sound set-up.

But he said when he walked the venue on Saturday night, “the sound was good”.

“I always walk all of the areas, and I had no problem with the sound from the back or even to be honest from upstairs... I had no problem with it.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Despite complaints in Stuff comments, Snoop Dogg promoter said he has never had such positive feedback about a show.

Ocego had not received any complaints and said from what he had heard “people thoroughly enjoyed the show”.

Burrows conceded he can’t claim people did not experience what they say they did, and also said, “as a rapper Snoop doesn't always hit the mic”.

But when comments claimed people could not figure out what song was playing, Burrows said, “you’ve got to question how sober they were.”

Elsewhere on social media, it seems those in the crowd also had two completely different experiences.

In one Facebook post by Our Place Aotearoa New Zealand, commenters again seem to have been at two different concerts. One commenter said while the bass may have been too high, he heard the gig perfectly from where they were working in the bar.

“If you couldn’t hear it you must have been deaf or in Hamilton watching,” commented another.

One user commented that there, “was nothing wrong with the audio and my hearing is crap”.

Burrows also wanted to point out the comments made by the rapper about not being able to hear the crowd were simply a common tactic used by artists to pump up an audience, and were not to be taken literally.

