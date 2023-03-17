In pictures: The pics of Womad past - Taranaki 2003 to 2020

On Friday, March 17, Womad New Zealand will hold its 16th festival at New Plymouth’s Brooklands Park. The festival has been held in the city since 2003 but was cancelled in 2021 and 2022 because of the Covid pandemic.
Taranaki Daily News visual journalists have been at every event since 2003, taking thousands of photos, with a tiny fraction those republished here for a look back at Womad as seen through the lens.
2020 Andy Jackson/Stuff
Lead singer of the Blind Boys of Alabama, Clarence Fountain gets down into the crowd on the Brooklands Stage.
Andy Jackson/Stuff
The Hot Potato Band were a massive hit on the Bowl Stage.
2019 Andy Jackson/Stuff
La Dame Blanche closes Womad for 2019 on the Brooklands stage.
Andy Jackson/Stuff
Shantel & Bucovina Club Orkestar perform on the Bowl stage.
Andy Jackson/Stuff
Virginia Winder wins the Poetry slam with an incredible poem about Christchurch.
Andy Jackson/Stuff
Jennifer Moss from Palmerston North was giving out free hugs and why not.
2018 Simon O'Connor/Stuff
Dancing like nobody is watching is what Womad is all about.
Simon O'Connor/Stuff
There is plenty to see and do at night amongst the stalls and food trucks.
Andy Jackson/Stuff
A special kids’ zone helps keep the littlle ones occupied.
Simon O'Connor/Stuff
Jojo Abot closed WOMAD 2018 on the Brooklands Stage.
Andy Jackson/Stuff
The Miltones perform on the Gables Stage.
2017 Grant Matthew/Stuff
Buhle Mda from South African band The Soil performs on the Dell Stage.
Grant Matthew/Stuff
The famous Bowl of Brooklands is the largest and most popular stage.
Grant Matthew/Stuff
Melissa Baldwin takes the opportunity to get a selfie with Brushy One String.
2016 Christopher Rieve/Stuff
They are significantly heavier than they look but stealing one of the Womad letters has become an annual tradition.
Andy Jackson/Stuff
John Grant performs on the Brooklands stage.
2015 Stuff
Pukauae Kipa, 1, gets into the spirit of the Womad.
Stuff
After every festival comes the clean-up.
Stuff
Every festival needs a pair of Peacock Ladies.
2014 Charlotte Curd/Stuff
US hip hop group Arrested Development lit the festival up in 2014.
Andy Jackson/Stuff
The Electric groove Riders had great hats.
Charlotte Curd/Stuff
It’s important to be organised to know who you are watching and, just as importantly, who you are going to see next.
Charlotte Curd/Stuff
Roberto Bedwell, 8, proves that Womad isn’t all music, arts and dance. There’s plenty of time for tree climbing too.
Robert Charles/Stuff
Taranaki Arts Festival Trust artistic director Drew James at Highlands Intermediate to look at the artwork created by the students for Womad 2014.
2013 Jonathan Cameron/Stuff
It doesn’t often rain but when it does, people adapt.
Andy Jackson/Stuff
The Melbourne Ska Orchestra may or may not have been on their way to a Blues Brother’s screening.
2012 Cameron Burnell/Stuff
Once you’ve listened to music and had some dinner you can get a bit of shopping in.
Robert Charles/Stuff
The letter A is a popular target for thieves, who invariably get tired of carrying it 12 to 15 minutes after taking it.
2011 Robert Charles/Stuff
Amy Macdonald and Paul Buisson, of Whangarei clean up their campsite after three days at the 2011 festival. The campground is just five minutes walk from the venue.
ANDY JACKSON/Stuff
Hanggai is an Inner Mongolian folk music group based in Beijing who specialize in a blend of Mongolian folk music and more modern styles such as punk rock.
ANDY JACKSON/Stuff
Afro Celt Sound System were kicking it during their night time set.
2010 Jonathan Cameron/Stuff
The famous artist’s view from the Bowl of Brooklands Stage.
Jonathan Cameron/Stuff
Chicago-based eight-piece brass ensemble Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, consisting of eight sons of the jazz trumpeter Phil Cohran, were one of the opening acts in 2010.
Jonathan Cameron/Stuff
How many feather boas is too many? Marina Abad of Spanish band Ojos de Brujo will tell you there is never too many.
Jonathan Cameron/Stuff
The flags of Womad have become synonmous with the New Plymouth event.
2009 Robert Charles/Stuff
It is compulsory for children to sit on the Womad letters at some stage, as demonstrated by Holly Riddick, 6.
Bradley Ambrose/Stuff
Fat Freddy’s Drop brought the crowd to the edge of the Bowl lake in 2009.
Bradley Ambrose/Stuff
Chinese folk singer Sa Dingding had a visually flamboyant set in 2009.
Bradley Ambrose/Stuff
Waka Huia entertain the crowd from the Brooklands Stage the 2009 Womad.
2008 Bradley Ambrose/Stuff
You can dance if you want to at Womad. And you can dance however you want.
Cameron Burnell/Stuff
Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings owned the 2008 event.
Cameron Burnell/Stuff
Kiwi music legend Neil Finn was a late call-up to Womad in 2008.
2007 Mark Dwyer/Stuff
Ella Rideout, 6, had the right idea in 2007 when she took advantage of a parent’s shoulders to get a better view.
Mark Dwyer/Stuff
People dressed up and walking on stilts are a common sight.
Mark Dwyer/Stuff
The autumn weather is usually hot and settled, but not always with wind and rain peppering the 2007 event at times.
Mark Dwyer/Stuff
Mariza from Portugal performing at Womad.
2005 Nic Gibson/Stuff
Womad is the place to sport an unusual hairstyle.
Nic Gibson/Stuff
Regan Simons, Paul Simons and Lisa Harvey with their matching South American seed pod hats at the 2005 event.
Mark Taylor/Stuff
Jackie Clarke of the Jubilation Choir belts it out in 2005.
2003
Belinda Feek/Stuff
Trinity Roots were one of the first New Zealand acts to play at Womad in New Plymouth.
Trevor Read/Stuff
Ropata Herewini Selwyn’s mussels were a big hit of the 2003 festival which has become famous for its huge variety of food on offer.
Mark Taylor/Stuff
The first Womad at New Plymouth’s Bowl of Brooklands with the flags that have become synonymous with the event.
Trevor Read/Stuff
With kids getting in free with adults, there are always hundreds of young people at the festival.