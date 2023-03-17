In pictures: The pics of Womad past - Taranaki 2003 to 2020

On Friday, March 17, Womad New Zealand will hold its 16th festival at New Plymouth’s Brooklands Park. The festival has been held in the city since 2003 but was cancelled in 2021 and 2022 because of the Covid pandemic.

Taranaki Daily News visual journalists have been at every event since 2003, taking thousands of photos, with a tiny fraction those republished here for a look back at Womad as seen through the lens.

2020

Andy Jackson/Stuff Lead singer of the Blind Boys of Alabama, Clarence Fountain gets down into the crowd on the Brooklands Stage.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The Hot Potato Band were a massive hit on the Bowl Stage.

2019

Andy Jackson/Stuff La Dame Blanche closes Womad for 2019 on the Brooklands stage.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Shantel & Bucovina Club Orkestar perform on the Bowl stage.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Virginia Winder wins the Poetry slam with an incredible poem about Christchurch.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Jennifer Moss from Palmerston North was giving out free hugs and why not.

2018

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Dancing like nobody is watching is what Womad is all about.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff There is plenty to see and do at night amongst the stalls and food trucks.

Andy Jackson/Stuff A special kids’ zone helps keep the littlle ones occupied.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Jojo Abot closed WOMAD 2018 on the Brooklands Stage.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The Miltones perform on the Gables Stage.

2017

Grant Matthew/Stuff Buhle Mda from South African band The Soil performs on the Dell Stage.

Grant Matthew/Stuff The famous Bowl of Brooklands is the largest and most popular stage.

Grant Matthew/Stuff Melissa Baldwin takes the opportunity to get a selfie with Brushy One String.

2016

Christopher Rieve/Stuff They are significantly heavier than they look but stealing one of the Womad letters has become an annual tradition.

Andy Jackson/Stuff John Grant performs on the Brooklands stage.

2015

Stuff Pukauae Kipa, 1, gets into the spirit of the Womad.

Stuff After every festival comes the clean-up.

Stuff Every festival needs a pair of Peacock Ladies.

2014

Charlotte Curd/Stuff US hip hop group Arrested Development lit the festival up in 2014.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The Electric groove Riders had great hats.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff It’s important to be organised to know who you are watching and, just as importantly, who you are going to see next.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff Roberto Bedwell, 8, proves that Womad isn’t all music, arts and dance. There’s plenty of time for tree climbing too.

Robert Charles/Stuff Taranaki Arts Festival Trust artistic director Drew James at Highlands Intermediate to look at the artwork created by the students for Womad 2014.

2013

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff It doesn’t often rain but when it does, people adapt.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The Melbourne Ska Orchestra may or may not have been on their way to a Blues Brother’s screening.

2012

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Once you’ve listened to music and had some dinner you can get a bit of shopping in.

Robert Charles/Stuff The letter A is a popular target for thieves, who invariably get tired of carrying it 12 to 15 minutes after taking it.

2011

Robert Charles/Stuff Amy Macdonald and Paul Buisson, of Whangarei clean up their campsite after three days at the 2011 festival. The campground is just five minutes walk from the venue.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Hanggai is an Inner Mongolian folk music group based in Beijing who specialize in a blend of Mongolian folk music and more modern styles such as punk rock.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Afro Celt Sound System were kicking it during their night time set.

2010

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff The famous artist’s view from the Bowl of Brooklands Stage.

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff Chicago-based eight-piece brass ensemble Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, consisting of eight sons of the jazz trumpeter Phil Cohran, were one of the opening acts in 2010.

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff How many feather boas is too many? Marina Abad of Spanish band Ojos de Brujo will tell you there is never too many.

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff The flags of Womad have become synonmous with the New Plymouth event.

2009

Robert Charles/Stuff It is compulsory for children to sit on the Womad letters at some stage, as demonstrated by Holly Riddick, 6.

Bradley Ambrose/Stuff Fat Freddy’s Drop brought the crowd to the edge of the Bowl lake in 2009.

Bradley Ambrose/Stuff Chinese folk singer Sa Dingding had a visually flamboyant set in 2009.

Bradley Ambrose/Stuff Waka Huia entertain the crowd from the Brooklands Stage the 2009 Womad.

2008

Bradley Ambrose/Stuff You can dance if you want to at Womad. And you can dance however you want.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings owned the 2008 event.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Kiwi music legend Neil Finn was a late call-up to Womad in 2008.

2007

Mark Dwyer/Stuff Ella Rideout, 6, had the right idea in 2007 when she took advantage of a parent’s shoulders to get a better view.

Mark Dwyer/Stuff People dressed up and walking on stilts are a common sight.

Mark Dwyer/Stuff The autumn weather is usually hot and settled, but not always with wind and rain peppering the 2007 event at times.

Mark Dwyer/Stuff Mariza from Portugal performing at Womad.

2005

Nic Gibson/Stuff Womad is the place to sport an unusual hairstyle.

Nic Gibson/Stuff Regan Simons, Paul Simons and Lisa Harvey with their matching South American seed pod hats at the 2005 event.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Jackie Clarke of the Jubilation Choir belts it out in 2005.

2003

Belinda Feek/Stuff Trinity Roots were one of the first New Zealand acts to play at Womad in New Plymouth.

Trevor Read/Stuff Ropata Herewini Selwyn’s mussels were a big hit of the 2003 festival which has become famous for its huge variety of food on offer.

Mark Taylor/Stuff The first Womad at New Plymouth’s Bowl of Brooklands with the flags that have become synonymous with the event.