Escalator to heaven: Auckland's Real Groovy a resting place for neon signs

Real Groovy has installed an array of neon lights throughout its new store on Victoria Street West, Auckland City. Many of the signs on display were rescued from demolition sites.

An iconic Auckland record shop has a new home, and a new look – becoming the proud owner of more than 70 neon signs.

Real Groovy, which was first established in 1981 as the place to go for records and everything music related, has entered a new era.

The store can now be found on Victoria Street West, where music fans enter the shop through an escalator and ascend into a neon heaven where bright-coloured signs of Auckland’s past live on.

You certainly wouldn’t want to browse the epic vinyl collection with a migraine, with every single wall covered in neon, shouting ‘PAY DAY’, ‘TIME OUT’ and even some more risqué ones, like the multicoloured ‘PORN’ and red flashing ‘SEX’.

Owner Chris Hart was already an avid neon fan, and used it in the first ever sign for Real Groovy, which still sits loud and proud at the front of its Victoria St address.

One of the most iconic signs amongst the neon jungle is the sign that used to belong to the Plaza Theatre in Queen St, which Hart’s fellow neon fan Richard Goulden exchanged for two dozen beers in the 1980s.

Goulden stored the sign for the past couple of decades, before piecing it back together and resurrecting it in prime position at Real Groovy.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Real Groovy has entered a new era, becoming the resting place of Auckland's discarded neon signs.

“It took him a week to take down, and another week to put up,” Hart said.

Hart’s favourite is one he personally brought back from a trip to Texas, a red neon in the shape of a bullhorn.

“It was very difficult to get through to New Zealand, but I did it, and I’m proud of that,” he said.

“It’s a great memento of my America trip, much better than a fridge magnet.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The neon signs have been rescued from demolition sites, with a few from Real Groovy owner Chris Hart’s personal collection.

There’s a mix of personal neons and neons rescued from demolition, which Hart said they had no problem acquiring, with many desperate to hand them off.

The neon certainly adds to the experience of Real Groovy, and the vintage, nostalgic feel browsing through vinyl and CDs brings.

It’s also a way for Real Groovy to mark the beginning of a new chapter, with the resurgence of vinyl fans and a new location.

Real Groovy has been hopping around Auckland CBD for the past few years, moving from Upper Queen St in 2016, to further down the hill, then back up the hill in 2019, finally settling into the depths of the city centre.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Real Groovy is now in its fourth location in the past decade, with owner Chris Hart hoping the newest home will attract more foot traffic.

Hart hopes the new spot will entice more foot traffic, something the 40-year-old business has struggled with at its recent locations.

“It's obvious to me that midtown is going to be a vibrant precinct in Auckland over the next few years,” Hart said.

“Since we started looking at this part of town six months ago, we've noticed pedestrian traffic has increased and this will only keep increasing as more destination businesses move in.

“There’s a different feel here now.”