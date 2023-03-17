Taylor Swift is going to release four new songs 'in celebration of' Eras Tour

Pop superstar Taylor Swift will release four songs – three re-recordings and a new release – on Friday at 5pm (NZST) as her highly-anticipated Eras Tour is set to kick off this weekend.

The 33-year-old made the surprise announcement on Friday morning with a post to her Instagram story.

“In celebration of The Eras Tour, I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight [EST],” Swift wrote.

The new songs include Hunger Games soundtrack favourites Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version) and Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version), the latter of which features Joy William and John Boy Music of the now defunct band Civil Wars, who appeared on the original recording.

Also to be released is a song titled All The Girls You Loved Before, which was originally considered for her 2019 album Lover.

The song leaked in early February before going viral on TikTok, leading fans to plead with Swift to make an official release.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images The Eras Tour currently does not include any NZ dates.

If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version), which originally appeared as a bonus track to her 2010 Speak Now album, will also be released alongside the other songs, leading fans to speculate that the album could be her next re-record release.

The releases mark the eve of Swift’s Eras Tour, her first return to touring since 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour, which included a stop at NZ’s Mt Smart Stadium.

The tour celebrates the pop heavyweight’s hit-filled catalogue, with the star expected to perform a mix of songs from all ten of her albums.

The Eras Tour currently does not include any NZ dates.