In pictures: Womad 2023 in New Plymouth

Womad is back in New Plymouth after a two year absence.

Womad has made a welcome return to New Plymouth following two cancelled festivals in 2021 and 2022 care of the Covid pandemic.

Wellington’s Narukami Taiko Drumming opened the festival on the TSB Bowl Stage at 6pm on Friday.

Internationally renowned German techno marching band Meute then took to the same stage at 8pm with Kiwi favourites Fly My Pretties following at 10pm.

The Garifuna Collective from Belize got things started on Saturday at noon, with French voice and precussion collective San Salvador on the Todd Energy Brooklands Stage at 1pm.

Meute plays their second and final set at 7pm on Saturday while Auckland’s Avantdale Bowling Club performs its single gig at 9pm.

While rain made for a damp start to the festival, the sun is out on Saturday with mostly clear skies forecast for the rest of the weekend.

SATURDAY

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Children attending Womad are expected to play on the letters for at least five minutes per visit.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Constantinople were sumptious performers on the Gables Stage.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Based in Montreal, Constantinople is an early music and middle eastern music ensemble.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Constantinople artistic director Kiya Tabassian and Tunisian-Belgian singer Ghalia Benali.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Regan Tate and Jazz Gallagher were some of the first arrivals on Saturday.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Sacha Hickman and Lynsey Ellis came down from Auckland for the festival.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Future Womad stars often get their start at the festival as kids.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Water is free at the event, which is lucky because the temperature is on the rise.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tony Hansen had the cash but he didn’t have a ticket.

FRIDAY

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Holly Smith was a bit of magic, as usual, for Fly My Pretties.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff ADG7, AKA Ak Dan Gwang Chil, brought a bit of Korean folk funk to the table.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The nine-piece South Korean ensemble was full of positive energy.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Fly My Pretties sometimes looked like they were about to fly away.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The purple people were there en masse.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff German techno marching band Meute had the crowd on their feet when they they played the TSB Bowl Stage.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff There was time in between songs to for a personal pic or two.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The band is an international phenomenon.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The sign says it all.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Kiwi favourites Fly My Pretties hit the TSB Bowl Stage at 10pm.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The huge variety of food is a hallmark of the festival.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Even if you’re not a fan of your mum’s taste in music, Womad is a chance to stay up late.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Alix Tobin and Aria Tobin are at their fourth Womad. No word on how many times they have worn their rain protection garments.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Crystal Payne, Kere Wylie and Karan Soma get an early Womad selfie.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Ted Kane from Canberra takes eye protection seriously.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Wellington group played on the main TSB Bowl Stage.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The sound carried around the entire Brooklands Park venue.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The drummers were having as much fun as anyone at the event.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The famous Bowl of Brooklands began filling up early.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Mudra Dance Company took the chance to look around before their performance on the Gables Stage at 8pm.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff This trio had the luck of the Irish getting this prime spot.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni officially got Womad 2023 underway just before 6pm.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Nikki Haines, Dee Turner, and Jane Murton, AKA the Courtesans of New Plymouth, came with masks and umbrellas.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Space fairies Robyn Ross, Sarah Forrest and Rebecca Forrest made sure to arrive in time for the opening acts on Friday night.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff There was still plenty of room to move at 5pm on Friday as early birds nabbed their spots and orientated themselves.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Dave Lahood was one of the many workers at the New Plymouth site over the last fortnight getting it ready for the festival.