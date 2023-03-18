In pictures: Womad 2023 in New Plymouth

Womad has made a welcome return to New Plymouth following two cancelled festivals in 2021 and 2022 care of the Covid pandemic.
Wellington’s Narukami Taiko Drumming opened the festival on the TSB Bowl Stage at 6pm on Friday.
Internationally renowned German techno marching band Meute then took to the same stage at 8pm with Kiwi favourites Fly My Pretties following at 10pm.
The Garifuna Collective from Belize got things started on Saturday at noon, with French voice and precussion collective San Salvador on the Todd Energy Brooklands Stage at 1pm.
Meute plays their second and final set at 7pm on Saturday while Auckland’s Avantdale Bowling Club performs its single gig at 9pm.
While rain made for a damp start to the festival, the sun is out on Saturday with mostly clear skies forecast for the rest of the weekend.
