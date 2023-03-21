Cost of living: How to see live music without spending a cent

There was still plenty of fun, food, music and dancing to be had on the final day of Womad 2023.

With many New Zealanders feeling the effect of high living costs, gigs – for many – are an expensive luxury. You may want to see every major artist hitting New Zealand, but your bank balance might disagree.

With a little patience, perseverance and luck, though, it is possible to experience live music without the wallet taking a hit.

Volunteer

As long as you’re willing to put in the māhi for a festival adventure, volunteering can be a great way to check out your favourite artists and make friends in the process.

Olivia Lister, 24, volunteered at New Plymouth’s WOMAD this year, after about 20 years of going to the festival as a punter. She was working in the media centre tasked with making sure things were clean and tidy, checking everyone was allowed to be there and assisting with whatever needed to be done.

“It’s 100% not much of a sacrifice to enjoy the festival and help out,” she said , and with roughly a quarter of her time “working” she had plenty of festival experience as well.

“I’ve been meeting quite a few people and seeing behind the scenes.”

A festival organiser told Stuff that hopeful volunteers can apply months in advance on the event’s website and – don’t worry if you’ve never worked at a gig before – volunteers are given tasks dependent on their experience and interests.

Most festivals will have information of their website or social media profiles, so it’s worth checking out your favourites early.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Olivia Lister (right) and her brother Leo (left) both volunteered at WOMAD this year.

What do you get for your time? Entry will be covered, and, depending on the gig, you could be up for other volunteer perks, like food, camping and after parties.

Beg or busk outside

This requires a bit of luck, but – if successful – once in you can just enjoy the show.

What does it involve? Turning up and hoping for the best, basically. The Edge breakfast host Dan Webby told Stuff that radio promo teams sometimes have spare tickets outside a gig (although this is definitely not a given).

There is also a slim chance someone outside may have a spare (be prepared to walk away with nothing, though).

If you have any skills you may be better off busking for entry. Stuff recently spoke to Auckland’s masked busker Matt Irving, who is a regular fixture outside all Auckland’s major gigs – together with his guitar and a mask of whatever act is playing.

He has been performing outside gigs for years and has been gifted tickets to plenty of big-name events, like Coldplay, Liam Gallagher and James Blunt.

Stuff You could try turning your special talent into free tickets, like Auckland’s masked busker Matt Irving.

Win

Again, you aren’t guaranteed success but Webby said if there’s a band you want to see, pay attention to radio stations that play their music, as there will often be tickets up for grabs.

You want to know who has what, when they’re giving them away and how to win. Most stations will have competition details on their websites.

Next up, have the station’s number on speed dial, to save time.

“If you know a station is giving away tickets every day that week, make sure you’re listening and ready to go at that time every day,” Webby said.

That is, unless, the competition is looking for the best listener story. These situations rely more on you having a fun yarn that fits.

“With concert tickets you’ve got to be quick, and you’ve got to be ready with a zinger story. It’s a bit of luck, a bit of quickness and a bit of storytelling.

“If you’re really hard up and wanting to win tickets - if you put the time and effort in - I think you can win. You’ve just got to be patient, and be quick.”

John Bisset/Stuff FOMO and an empty wallet getting your down? If you’re fast, patient and persistent, you could try your hand at winning tickets.

Stream

One good thing to come out of Covid shutting the world down was the rise in popularity of live-streamed concerts.

While you can find past filmed gigs on sites like YouTube and streaming services like Netflix, if you are able to spend some money, sites like Songkick and Stageit offer virtual live concert tickets, with artists setting either a set price or, for some, a “pay what you can” model.

Make friends with the party house next door

Your chance of seeing (or hearing) live music will depend largely on luck, and your ability to make friends. But if you’re going to make a new pal, it might as well be someone who has a perfectly-placed party deck with a direct view over the fence of a major stadium.