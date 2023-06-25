Police, don't stop the music! OneMusic chases restaurants, cafes to pay for their background tunes

Restaurants, bars and cafes are helping each other out as the staffing shortage continues to upset rosters. Even friends and family are helping out. (Video first published August 5, 2022)

You’d be hard-pressed to walk into a cafe or retail store with no music playing – but too often, music creators are not getting money they’re owed for providing the background sounds to your morning coffee, says OneMusic​ director Greer Davies​.

OneMusic collects royalties in New Zealand on behalf of musicians. The organisation covers APRA (songwriting copyrights) and Recorded Music NZ (recording artist copyrights).

The basic rule is if you are playing music to the public, the artists need to be paid “public performance royalties”, Davies explains.

“Music creators are people. They need to be able to live somewhere and pay for electricity and food and water.

“Music is all around us all the time and so often we take it for granted because it’s part of our eco-system,” she says, but when artists are played in retail or customer-service spaces, “businesses are using music to aid and enhance business and [we think] those artists deserve to be paid”.

OneMusic has relationships with industry organisations like Hospitality NZ and the NZ Retail Association.

It works with them to get the message out, but is also “continually contacting businesses to let them know what their obligations are”.

So what exactly is the lesson? In short, every time you walk into a store, get a haircut, enter a gym or eat out while listening to music, the music creator should be getting a cut.

And paying for a Spotify subscription isn’t enough. Music streaming services like Spotify state in the terms and conditions that streaming is only valid for private or domestic use. Take it public, and you need to pay a licence fee.

That said, Marisa Bidois​, CEO of the NZ Restaurant Association, argues the burden lies with the streaming giants to inform small-business owners.

“We do believe that more could be done by streaming platforms to inform business owners of the restrictions on playing music in their venues,” Bidois says.

Bidois acknowledges that the costs have been in place for some time, and mimic similar licensing arrangements – such as those in place for venues playing live sport.

Kiwi musician Lou’ana is “disheartened” about the impacts of unlicensed music on local artists and their fledgling careers – and has a message for hospitality businesses not paying their way.

“​​​​​I’m hoping more businesses can get behind us music creators, so we can continue to support all of our local entrepreneurial music creators who spend countless hours creating the music businesses want to play.

“It’s a two-way street – we help enhance your space and you help us create more great music,” she says.

“Local businesses across Aotearoa can better support Kiwi artists like me by playing some great music from Aotearoa in their venues and ensure they are licensed to do so – the royalties from this all contributes to us as local artists who are essentially small businesses too.”

When it comes to the real costs involved, Davies says there are payment plans to support small businesses.

“I don’t care how anyone wants to pay – we’ll make it work,” she explains. “Music in a café [adds to the vibe]... you turn that music off and silence can be deafening.

“Some people don’t understand why music is important. And that’s totally fine. But they will still need a licence. It’s probably one of the music industry’s most significant challenges.”

OneMusic acknowledged the difficulties faced by restaurants and cafes during the pandemic, Davies says, by applying “discounts to all restaurants and cafes that we had licences with.... We understand the cost of living concerns for small businesses.

“I don’t want licensing fees to unfairly burden a business – but something that’s really important to remember is that musicians are small businesses too. They rely on compensation for their hard work and creativity.”

The OneMusic licence fee is assessed on the size of the venue. According to the fee application form on its website, a restaurant or cafe that is 0 - 49 m2 will pay $371.96 for a background music annual licence fee – all the way up to $850.21 for venues over 350 m2.

The biggest problem, says Davies, is a lot of business owners simply don’t know they need a licence.OneMusic is on a mission to educate them.

To streamline the process, OneMusic has introduced devices by Audoo (a music recognition technology company) that captures every piece of music played, making royalty distribution much easier.

They have them in various cafes, retail stores, and hair salons in Auckland, but are hoping to expand nationwide later this year.

Ultimately, says Davies, “we want more music to be created. We want to be able to go to events and festivals and have current music and one of the ways is to be able to get public performance royalties back to creators, so they can keep creating the music we love.”