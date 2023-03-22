Lizzo announces one-off Auckland show

Superstar Lizzo will perform one New Zealand show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on July 26.

US Superstar Lizzo is returning to New Zealand for one New Zealand show in July.

The four-time Grammy-winning singer, rapper and classically trained flautist will play Spark Arena on July 26 as part of The Special Tour.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson played Aotearoa for the first time in 2020, when she headlined West Auckland’s FOMO Festival to a crowd of about 8000.

Stuff’s review described the performance as a “joyous hour” that Lizzo, dressed in a zebra-print leotard and aided by glitter canons, “seemed to enjoy just as much as everyone watching”.

Lizzo released her first studio album Lizzobangers in 2013 but it was the 2019 record Cuz I Love You that saw Lizzo reach massive global success, with the single Truth Hurts hitting number one on the Billboard 100.

In 2022 the Houston-based artist released her fourth studio album Special, which saw four Grammy nominations in 2023, with the single About Damn Time winning record of the year.

The album’s first single Grrrls created controversy with the use of a derogatory word for the disabled community in the lyrics. Following the backlash, Lizzo changed the lyrics.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she wrote on social media at the time.

General public tickets go on sale on Wednesday March 29 from Live Nation.