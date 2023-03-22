Ed Sheeran talks of grief, alcohol, depression in most in-depth interview yet

Pop singer Ed Sheeran has given his most emotional and in-depth interview yet, sharing how a string of tragedies turned his life into turmoil.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, which took place in person while Sheeran was on tour in New Zealand, the singer opened up about the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards.

Edwards was an English music entrepreneur who died suddenly in February last year at age 31, of a cardiac arrhythmia brought on by cocaine use. His death was amongst a string of tragedies that saw Sheeran spiral into grief and depression.

Already that month, Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour while she was 6-months pregnant with their second child. Then Edwards died, and a few weeks later another friend Australian cricket star Shane Warne died in March.

In the interview with Rolling Stone, Sheeran, 32, says he began experiencing a familiar feeling – one he’d silently suffered through before. “I felt like I didn’t want to live any more,” he told the magazine. “And I have had that throughout my life.… You’re under the waves drowning. You’re just sort of in this thing. And you can’t get out of it.”

Then the shame hit. His thoughts seemed “selfish,” he said, “especially as a father. I feel really embarrassed about it.”

Sheeran recalls that low feeling stemming back to school, where he was bullied for not being ‘sporty’. He also speaks about issues with body image and food, explaining that as a musician he’s in an industry “where you’re getting compared to every other pop star”.

“I’ve always had real lows in my life,” he told the magazine. “But it wasn’t really till last year that I actually addressed it.”

Ed Sheeran HQ/Twitter Ed Sheeran has announced his upcoming album, Subtract.

Amid his grief spiral, Seaborn, prompted him to get therapy for the first time. “No-one really talks about their feelings where I come from,” he told the magazine. “People think it’s weird getting a therapist in England. I think it’s very helpful to be able to speak with someone and just vent and not feel guilty about venting. Obviously, like, I’ve lived a very privileged life. So my friends would always look at me like: ‘Oh, it’s not that bad.’

“The help isn’t a button that is pressed, where you’re automatically OK,” he said. “It is something that will always be there and just has to be managed.”

In the interview, Sheeran also speaks about alcohol and drug use. Sheeran says he “used to be a party boy in my twenties”. But at 24 after trying drugs at a festival with his friends, he began dabbling a bit more, which then turned into more of a habit and “just became bad vibes”.

Entering his 30s and becoming a father changed his view on alcohol and drug use, as well as Edwards’ cocaine-related death. “I would never, ever, ever touch anything again, because that’s how Jamal died. And that’s just disrespectful to his memory to even, like, go near.”

Although Sheeran talks of his love for beer and wine in the interview, he says his relationship with hard alcohol changed pending the arrival of his first daughter.

“Two months before Lyra was born, Cherry said, ‘If my waters break, do you really want someone else to drive me to the hospital?” he says.

“I was like, ‘No, actually, I really don’t.’ And I don’t ever want to be pissed holding my kid. Ever, ever... It’s just a realisation of, ‘I’m getting into my thirties. Grow up! You’ve partied, you’ve had this experience. Be happy with that and just be done.’”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Ed Sheeran performing at Eden Park this year.

These dark themes of grief, depression, addiction, and death are what will flow through Sheeran’s upcoming album, Subtract.

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be,” he explained when announcing his album this month. But then the tragedies hit. “And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

Sheeran worked with National’s Aaron Dessner on the album, after mutual friend Taylor Swift put them in touch.

Amid the upcoming album release, which come out in May, things are looking up for Sheeran. In the Rolling Stone interview, Sheeran confirms his wife carried their daughter Jupiter to term and had successful surgery in June. The family of four spent a few weeks enjoying some time out ahead of his Kiwi shows, before the tour continued in Australia.

He also has a four-part docuseries set to be released on Disney+ in May to coincide with the release of Subtract.

Where to get help if you need someone to talk to

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz