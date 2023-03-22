The Game cancels another NZ performance after pulling out of Ice Cube and Cypress Hill shows

The Game has yet again cancelled another NZ show.

US rapper The Game will no longer be performing alongside musical legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill when their Room Service tour comes to New Zealand next week.

The trio of hip-hop veterans were first announced to perform at Christchurch’s Hagley Park on March 31 and Auckland’s Trusts Outdoors on April 1 back in November.

Now, “last minute commitments” have seen The Game pull out of the tour’s Australia and NZ shows, a day before the rapper was set to kick off a Room Service stop in Melbourne.

NZ show organisers say they are “working on something special” to replace The Game.

A Major Flavours showcase including DJ Sir-Vere, Scribe, Savage, Che-Fu, Sid Daimond, Vayne, and Mā was announced as a supporting act last week.

This isn’t the first time The Game has pulled out of an NZ show at the last minute.

The Hate It or Love It hitmaker was a no-show after being scheduled to perform at Raggamuffin Music Festival in 2016 after claiming he wasn’t let through customs.

Raggamuffin organisers denied The Game’s excuse, saying “The Game was 100 per cent approved to enter New Zealand. His management and I know this as fact”, and describing the cancellation as “deeply [disappointing].”

The Californian also missed his appearance at 2009’s Roc Tha Block, and performances at The Powerstation in 2013 and Logan Campbell Centre in 2017, the latter of which led tour promoters to seek legal action against the rapper.

Out of his five NZ shows scheduled, The Game has only shown up to one – a 2016 concert at Spark Arena.