The Wiggles will return to New Zealand in August

We asked the Wiggles the big questions ahead of their NZ tour announcement.

Iconic Australian children’s entertainers, The Wiggles, will head back to New Zealand this August.

The all-singing, all-dancing troupe of eight will kick off with two shows in Auckland on August 18 and 19 then drive the big red bus through Hamilton, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and finish in Dunedin.

The band is currently made up of original blue Wiggle Anthony, purple wiggle Lachie, Simon in blue and salsa dancing champion in yellow, Tsehay.

Tsehay joined the group in 2021, aged just 15, following the departure of the first female Wiggle, Emma Watkins.

Supporting members include Evie, John, Caterina and Lucia.

The Wiggles last filled New Zealand arenas in August 2022 with a cracking post- pandemic return.

John Hawkins/Stuff Wags the Dog will be back in New Zealand when The Wiggles visit in August.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am, Wednesday March 29.

For the full schedule and ticket info visit thewiggles.com