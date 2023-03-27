Counting Crows Wellington show cancelled due to illness

The Counting Crows show in Wellington on Monday night has been cancelled due to illness, it’s been announced.

“Counting Crows and Live Nation share the disappointment of ticket holders at this late news and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a statement sent on Monday morning read.

“Unfortunately, it will not be possible to reschedule the Wellington performance during the current tour schedule.”

No further details about the illness, and who was affected, were released.

Back in 2013 the band were forced to cancel two Aotearoa shows at no notice when Duritz had a “terrible flu”.

To make matters worse, fans were already at the show, watching the support act play when the cancellation was announced.

It is the kind of thing that can ruin bands, frontman Adam Duritz told Stuff last year, saying he had some “really shitty memories” of the time.

“It’s brutal,” he said.

“No matter how good your excuse, or the reason, it doesn't matter. All anyone knows is they bought a ticket, they came and there was no show. People remember the negative of that forever.

“It ruins cities for bands. Absolutely ruins it. It’s often something you just can’t recover from.”

The fans at that show got little indication of the cancelled, other than “illness”, but Duritz said he had a “terrible flu” and his voice simply would not work. The late notice was because he thought he might be ok to go on, until he was not.

“I thought maybe I could pull it off but ... i couldn't make any sounds at all. It was a terrible feeling because the opening band was already playing.”

Duritz and the rest of the band, who rose to fame in the 1990s, were currently touring the 2021 album Butter Miracle. They played at Christchurch Town Hall last Thursday and Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday night.