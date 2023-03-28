Taylor Swift looks set to announce tour dates in Australia

Taylor Swift appears to be getting set to announce her Australian tour dates.

According to the Shameless podcast, the pop star has plans to perform at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as part of an Australian tour – but it isn’t clear if there will be any shows in Aotearoa.

“Hush hush but I work for the MCG and dates have been booked in for Taylor,” a self-identified MCG employee told the popular Melbourne-based podcast.

Celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi also hyped the news online.

Swift is set to wrap up the US leg of her The Eras Tour, which the singer has called “a journey through the musical eras of my career,” on August 5.

The tour covers more than 15 years of her music, given that Swift’s debut album was released in 2006 and her record-shattering 10th studio album, Midnights, was released in late 2022.

Prior to The Eras, Swift hadn’t toured since 2018, when she embarked on her sold-out Reputation Stadium Tour.

No firm dates of upcoming shows in Australia or New Zealand have been officially released.