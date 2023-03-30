Lorde announces new Hawke's Bay tour dates for April

Neil Finn, Lorde, L.A.B., Marlon Williams, Supergroove and Tiki Taane will take the Christchurch Town Hall’s stage this Friday, February 24.

The two Lorde shows postponed due to Cyclone Gabrielle have been rescheduled for the Hawke’s Bay in April.

Lorde’s Solar Power Tour will happen at Black Barn Vineyards on April 20 and 21 alongside Broods, Fazerdaze and Riiki Reid.

Fans with tickets to the March 1 show at the same venue are now eligible for the April 20 gig. Those with a ticket to the show set for March 2 can attend on April 21.

The Kiwi pop superstar expressed her support for the Hawke’s Bay community after Cyclone Gabrielle, in an Instagram story announcing the postponement at the end of February.

“In line with advice from the venue, the police, and our promoter, I think the right thing to do is to postpone our Hawke’s Bay shows,” Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich O’Connor, wrote to her 10 million followers at the time.

The singer was also forced to change venues in Wellington, as her first shows on February 21 and 22, originally scheduled to take place at Days Bay in the Hutt Valley, were shifted indoors to TSB Arena on Wellington’s waterfront.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Lorde performs at Western Springs in Auckland. The Kiwi singer has set two new dates for the Hawke’s Bay.

Limited tickets are still available for both shows and are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

After Covid-forced postponements, Lorde played at Auckland’s Western Springs earlier in March. Stuff’s reviewer called it a “psychedelic tour-de-force”.