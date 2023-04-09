Pitch perfect: Admission to prestigious A Cappella Academy a 'dream come true'

Grace Bevin has been singing all their life. And now it's their time to shine: The Christchurch teenager has been invited to an intensive A cappella academy in the United States.

Grace Bevin found their niche in the world of a capella, and are preparing for what they describe as a “dream” vocal music experience.

As one of about 75 people globally to be accepted into the A Cappella Academy – a US training camp in June - the 18-year-old is a bit nervous about having to deal with their stage anxiety while there.

“That will be quite a bit of a challenge,” says Bevin, who identifies as non-binary. But they are also well-versed in the art of “fake it ‘til you make it” when it comes to being comfortable in front of a crowd.

The Los Angeles academy accepts a limited number of students between the ages of 13 and 18 every year, who then live and breath a cappella – singing performances without music – for 10 days, with a schedule of rehearsals, guests performances, academy choir singing and the chance to record music.

Grace Bevin is raising funds for a trip to attend an intensive a cappella training camp in the US in June.

The academy was founded in 2014 by Avi Kaplan​, former member of the Grammy-winning pop group Pentatonix​, together with Robert Dietz​ and Ben Bram​ – arrangers from the US reality show The Sing-Off​.

The skill of a cappella was also immortalised in the much loved Hollywood blockbuster Pitch Perfect, released in 2012, although Bevin says a cappella is not that popular in New Zealand.

The small intake of like-minded people makes A Cappella Academy like a “family”, says Bevin.

About to become part of that family, they are fundraising for the trip of a lifetime. It is an opportunity that came about through a chance encounter while browsing Kaplan’s Instagram one day. It was there Bevin saw a flier announcing auditions for the 2023 intake.

”I was like, ‘oh my gosh’, that’s literally my dream.”

So Bevin went through the audition process, which included sending examples of them singing two unaccompanied songs, learning specific parts of another song and performing scales.

And now they can’t wait to spend, “every hour of my day singing, and creating music, in the style I want to do ... for a career”.

To help raise money for the trip, Bevin has organised a fundraising concert in their hometown of Christchurch.

Bevin has a Givealittle page set up which has raised a little over $2500 of the $8500 goal, but has also organised a fundraising concert in Christchurch on April 30.

Over the next few months, Bevin will also be working with a small group, performing, to prepare. Once there, they will spend time “nitpicking and perfecting” performances, before being given the chance to have a song professionally recorded with a music video.

Those songs will be available globally through the academy’s YouTube account as well as compiled on an album which will be available on Spotify.

For Bevin, this opportunity feels like a lifetime in the making. They were always drawn to music (back at intermediate school they belonged to “about 11 music groups each year”), but it was in 2017 with TVNZ’s reality show The Naked Choir​ that Bevin really discovered the magic of vocal music.

They started their a cappella journey in 2018, and are a member of Voice Co Academy’s​ Youth Squad, featuring performers aged 13-18.

While at the academy, Bevin will have their group's song professionally recorded with a music video.

“I just find vocal harmony and especially tight, almost weird chords, just really fundamentally satisfying,” Bevin says, when asked what it is that makes a capella so special.

Not having music behind you can definitely be “scary”, especially when starting out.

“It’s pretty exposed ... but through the magic of stage it all seems to come together.”

Although that magic of stage can also be pretty daunting. In fact, Bevin would ideally spend most of their time, “rehearsing and arranging new music”.

Grace Bevin first started singing a capella in 2018.

“Rehearsing is my favourite place to be. It sounds weird because most people don’t like practising, but it has all of the joy of singing without any of the anxiety of performing.”

That anxiety is what Bevin expects to be one of their biggest hurdles when they make it to the US.

“I tend to have a lot of stage anxiety to work through when I’m performing, so I think that will be quite a bit of a challenge.”

But, they concede, they think they do “look pretty at home on stage”.

And there is one bright side.

“It causes me to really, really know my music exceptionally well because I need to feel like I have some sort of security blanket.

“I think I fake it ‘til I make it pretty well.”