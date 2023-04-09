US singer opts for in-person ticket sales to combat scalpers

US singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has told fans her concert ticket sales are “going analog” in a bid to make ticket purchasing easier for fans.

The 28-year-old musician announced the decision in an Instagram post, citing the high-price of ticketing fees and the threat of scalpers as inspiration for the switch to retro sales.

“There's a lot of conversation right now about combatting bots and making sure tickets get directly into the hands of fans, and at a reasonable price,” Rogers wrote.

“Ticketing fees have never been higher and a lot of people, me included, are justifiably frustrated and concerned.

“I've been thinking about this over the last few months and wanted to provide you with another option. So this time, in an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees - we're going analog.”

In a follow-up TikTok post, Rogers sounded the call again, urging fans to “come buy a ticket like it’s 1965”, before adding “f... bots and f... fees”.

The decision garnered support from fans, who praised Rogers’ efforts to protect fans from scalpers and fees.

“This is so refreshing to see an artist stand up for fans in the ticket process!”, one Instagram commenter wrote.

Others faulted the decision, saying in-person ticket sales would cause headaches for fans wanting to attend faraway shows.

“I feel bad for people that gotta take a trip just to get a ticket. She basically said only locals,” a Twitter user commented.

Rogers confirmed online tickets would still be available to her tour, which currently has no New Zealand dates.

In November 2022, pop superstar Taylor Swift publicly slammed Ticketmaster following botched presales for her US Eras Tour, which left fans dealing with hours-long queues, repeated website glitches and crashes, leaving many ticketless

More recently, English rock band The Cure announced their decision to keep ticket prices as low as possible for fans – however, their plans were thwarted after Tickmaster service fees ended up more expensive than show tickets.

Frontman Robert Smith later confirmed on Twitter the band had cancelled 7000 scalped tickets to their upcoming tour.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The Government is set to take on ticket scalpers and re-sellers, saying "buyer beware" is not working. First published in May, 2019.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed better ticket protection for consumers in March 2019 following a spate of stories involving Kiwis being scammed by ticket reseller Viagogo, however her plans ended up hitting a “stone wall”.