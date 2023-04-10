ABBA long-time guitarist Lasse Wellander dies aged 70

Abba: The Missing 40 Years documentary will debut on TVNZ 1 at 7.30pm on December 4.

ABBA’s long-serving guitarist Lasse Wellander has died of cancer at the age of 70.

The Swedish musician played on some of the band’s biggest hits, toured the world with them and more recently contributed to their Voyage album – their first in nearly 40 years – in 2021.

Wellander's family shared the news of his death in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

“It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep,” the statement read.

“Lasse recently fell ill with what turned out to be cancer that had spread, and early on Good Friday he passed away surrounded by his loved ones.

ABBA's long-serving guitarist Lasse Wellander has died.

“You were an amazing musician and humble as few, but above all you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Kind, safe, caring and loving… and so much more, that cannot be described in words. A hub in our lives, and it’s unbelievable that we now have to live on without you.”

Wellander began playing guitar as a child, and was a member of local bands in his hometown of Nora.

He was recruited by ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and had his first session with the band in 1974, recording Intermezzo No.1 and Crazy World.

According to the official ABBA website, he soon became the main guitarist on the band’s albums, and toured with them in 1975, 1977, 1979 and 1980.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Members of ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson, arrive for the ABBA Voyage concert in London in May 2022.

When ABBA stopped recording and touring, he continued to work with other bands, and also released his own solo music.

In 2007, he helped record the soundtrack for Mamma Mia, starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.

In an interview with the Sunday Express published in October 2021, Wellander described how Andersson called him up in 2017 about recording new songs, that would ultimately become the Voyage album.

“Everyone was so happy and excited,” he said of the atmosphere in the studio.

“It really sounded like ABBA.”

He added while he had played with “many” different groups and artists as a freelance guitarist, his work with ABBA was “always a bit special”.