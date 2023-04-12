What is Spotify Pie and how do you get your own?

Good news for music data lovers, an alternative to Spotify Wrapped is doing the rounds on social media, and you don’t need to wait an entire year for it to drop.

A US student, Darren Huang, has developed Spotify Pie for users of the streaming giant, which takes your data and compiles it into an easily digestible, though not so easily shareable, breakdown of your recent music-listening trends.

The result is a colourful pie chart that breaks down music into a plethora of genres and subgenres, from standard pop or soft rock, to lesser-known genres, such as (in this reporter’s case) Chicago punk, comic or KC indie.

READ MORE:

* Counting seatbelts: How many of us aren't wearing them?

* How to listen to your most played songs of the year on Spotify

* What the world looked like the last time the Warriors made the finals



You can take it a step further by clicking on a section of the chart to get a breakdown of all artists that fell into that specific category.

RNZ In the music streaming business, popularity comes at a cost. Every time a track gets played someone is meant to pay a label or artist. So the more users, the bigger the royalty payments. (Audio first aired April 2016).

While the data is not easily instantly shareable like Wrapped, and it can be tricky to get an Instagram-worthy screenshot of the entire chart, that hasn’t stopped social media users from grabbing and sharing their data to let the world know what they’re listening to.

Getting access is, however, very simple. You simply need to head to Huang’s website and have your Spotify login details handy.