K-Pop star Moonbin found dead in apartment, police in South Korea say

K-Pop star Moonbin has been found dead at the age of 25, police in South Korea say.

His manager found him in his Seoul apartment around 8.10pm on Monday night (local time), according to local media outlet YonHapNews.

It is believed Moonbin was found after he did not make an appearance at rehearsals.

The singer, actor, dancer and model was best known as a member of boy band Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha. In 2016, Astro was named the fifth best new K-Pop act by Billboard.

Moonbin was due to perform alongside fellow Astro member Sanha at a concert next month, but organisers have now cancelled the event due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

Police in South Korea said they were investigating the death.

“We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death,” the Seoul Gangnam Police Station said in a statement.

Astro, in a statement released on social media, described Moonbin’s death as “heart-breaking” and said the singer had become a “star in the sky”.

Moonbin “always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else,” the statement read. “The Astro members ... are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

According to the wishes of his family, Moonbin’s funeral will be held “as quietly as possible,” the statement said.