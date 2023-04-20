The 1975 stunned by crowd's Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi rendition at Wellington show

The 1975 were left stunned by the crowd’s Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi rendition during their show at TSB Arena in Wellington.

The 1950s waiata is a staple in New Zealand schools (even as the composer’s daughter had to correct the public on mistranslated lyrics).

The UK rockers are touring Auckland and Wellington as part of the At Their Very Best Tour, but the four-piece band from Manchester had the spotlight briefly stolen away from them on Wednesday night's show.

Lead singer Matty Healy, no stranger to lively shows, first appeared bemused by the crowd’s synchronised singing, shaking his head and looking perplexed at the crowd.

But, before long, the singer was swept away by the song – nodding his head and touching his heart as he realised its significance to the Kiwi crowd.

The song is a crowd favourite at performances by international artists – recently, Harry Styles was wowed by the crowd breaking out into a rendition at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium.

Their current tour is in support of The 1975’s fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The band will play at Spark Arena in Auckland on Friday, April 21.

The 1975, whose first, self-titled album launched them to international fame in 2013 with popular singles Sex, Chocolate and Robbers, last played New Zealand when they headlined the 2020 Laneway festival, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic closed our borders.