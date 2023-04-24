Welcome to the Torinaissance: Why Tori Amos is cooler than ever

The cast of Yellowjackets offer up a preview of what's to come in season two.

We are, as a society, on the cusp of a new Age of Enlightenment, an era of renewed intellectual appreciation – I am talking, of course, about the Torinaissance.

Unfamiliar with the movement? Allow me to explain: the music of singer-songwriter Tori Amos has seen something of a revival, with two of the year’s biggest hit shows – Yellowjackets and Beef – both featuring the singer’s 1994 hit Cornflake Girl.

The five-minute long song for the 90s angst generation was inspired by novelist Alice Walker’s Possessing The Secret of Joy, about female genital mutilation in Africa, and muses on betrayal between female friends, while drawing on the idea of women either being cornflake or raisin girls (which, coincidentally, were the same ingredients used in a Kellogg’s cereal commercial Amos beat Sarah Jessica Parker to star in in 1985).

Featured on her flawless 1994 album Under the Pink, the song is powerful, cathartic, and filled with the singer’s typical raw lyricism that has inspired generations of other female artists, from Lorde to the piano-heavy songs from Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Evermore (the pop star has covered Amos’ A Sorta Fairytale in the past).

The album itself is sophisticated yet whimsical, intellectual yet emotionally driven, drawing inspiration in all places from Tsar Nicholas II's daughter Anastasia Romanov to Amos' own relationship with spirituality and God.

The album’s heart-wrenching third song, Bells for Her, was also featured on a recent episode of Yellowjackets – similar to Cornflake Girl, the song details the unstoppable end of a friendship, with Amos singing, “can’t stop what’s coming/can’t stop what’s on its way”.

Gus Stewart/Getty Images Her music is littered with her own influences, from Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell to Elton John and The Doors.

Of course, all the signs for the impending Torinaissance were there – you just had to listen hard enough.

It goes without saying that Amos didn’t pioneer the sad girl alt-pop sound associated with artists like Billie Eilish today on her own – her music is littered with her own influences, from Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell to Elton John and The Doors.

She also isn’t the first 90s alt-rock woman to enjoy a revival with newer audiences – Gen Z’s obsession with sad songstresses has seen Mazzy Star, Fiona Apple, The Cranberries, and more finding strong fan bases in largely female and queer online communities.

With the rise of more women in the alt-pop scene who wear their hearts on their sleeves the same way as Amos, younger fans have found solace in the achingly honest lyrics and the pure emotion loaded throughout the music that made the women who have influenced today’s sounds.

Not everyone understood Amos’ brilliance, however – she was described as a “walking, talking Tarot card” and a “singing incense stick” by entertainment news outlet The A.V Club, and in other cases, some would hurl misogynist and sometimes homophobic insults at the singer, belittling her for her emotional sensitivity, gender, and her long, close relationship to the LGBT community.

She appeared in a 1994 cover for Q Magazine, infamously titled “Hips. Lips. Tits. Power.”, alongside British alternative rocker PJ Harvey and the genre-defying Björk – three juggernaut women of the music industry then and now, icons for the artists of the future.

Yet, at the time, the interview largely revolved around the women’s relationship to each other and the obscure commodity of successful, yet emotional, female artists.

Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Getty Images Some would hurl misogynist and sometimes homophobic insults at the singer, belittling her for her emotional sensitivity, gender, and her long, close relationship to the LGBT community.

Of course, Amos shut any suggestions of rivalry between the women down, famously saying, “we have tits. We have three holes. That’s what we have in common”.

Her solidarity with other artists has carried through into today, with Amos saying she emphasises with Eilish, Lorde, and Lizzo in a 2021 for the scrutiny the artists were facing for trying new musical directions.

Amos has always been a champion of innovation and personal power, well overdue to receive her flowers for her impact on the music industry.

So, is this truly the signal of the beginning of a new era, of the coming of the long-awaited Torinaissance?

You bet your life it is.