Zendaya surprises festival-goers during Labrinth’s Coachella set

If there’s one thing you can count on from Coachella, expect the unexpected.

Festival-goers couldn’t contain their excitement on Saturday (local time) when they discovered Zendaya had taken the stage during Labrinth’s weekend two set.

The Emmy-winning actress surprised fans during Labrinth’s performance of I’m Tired, a song the pair co-wrote along with creator and director of Euphoria Sam Levinson as a part of the HBO show’s soundtrack for season two. Zendaya stayed to perform All For Us from the first season of the series.

For those watching the livestream from home, it was difficult to hear the Replay artist at times because of how loud the crowd was during the performance, both from singing along and cheering on the pair. Zendaya took to her Instagram story to thank fans for the support and also commented on the volume of the crowd, saying “I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life”.

The performance also gained attention on social media because it was the first time Zendaya had performed live since 2015. Nearly a decade ago Zendaya released her debut self-titled album Zendaya. At the time of the album’s release, she was best known for her role as Rocky Blue on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up. She went on to tour the album during the “Swag it Out Tour” from 2012-2014.

While she has not released an album since, she has not shied away from lending her voice to a track. During her time on Shake it Up she had multiple singles including Watch Me and Something to Dance For. During her second series on the network KC Undercover, which in addition to starring in she also co-produced, she sang the theme song Keep it Undercover.

She’s also been no stranger to musicals. In 2017, she played Anne Wheeler in The Greatest Showman and did a duet with fellow Disney Channel alumni Zac Efron for Rewrite the Stars. That next year she was a part of the star-studded cast for the animated musical Smallfoot, where she played Meechee and sang Wonderful Life.

As her time with Disney Channel wrapped up, Zendaya began to focus more on her acting career, reprising her role as MJ in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise and going on to star as Rue Bennett in Euphoria, which earned her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2023.

The Whittier Daily News, California