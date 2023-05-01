New Zealand's best music videos (as judged by me)

We compiled the best New Zealand music videos over the years.

From the quirky and fun, to those that have us wracking our brains, our little island country has been home to some music video gold over the years.

To kick off New Zealand Music Month, we’ve compiled the best from over the years. The list is neither exhaustive nor scientific, but was a great excuse to spend a work day cranking the volume and reminiscing over our nation’s creative history – from 80s flashbacks to celebrations of tikanga and collaborations of some of the biggest Kiwi names.

As for the judging? The panel of one stuck to the strict criteria of, “is this one of my favourites?”

But the subjectivity of great music is part of its magic. So, in no particular order, here are the best Kiwi music videos of all time (according to me).

READ MORE:

* Videos show Travis Scott's US concert continued despite desperate pleas from crowd

* Why waiata reo Māori have never been more popular

* Rock stars head to Hamilton for Fieldays week shows, as city's concert calendar fills up



Goodshirt – Blowing Dirt

This Auckland band were well-known for music video brilliance (internal arguments were had with myself over whether the hit Sophie deserved the spot instead), but this video blew our minds when it was released in 2001.

Just how they managed to make the clip – which featured vocalist Rodney Fisher singing in front of reversed footage of a car being demolished – were the topic of a few late night conversations.

It turned out he did, in fact, learn to sing the lyrics in reverse. A fact that – more than 20 years later – still blows my mind.

Taika Waititi, Joel Little, Brooke Howard-Smith, Jesse Griffen (and pretty much everyone) – Team Ball Player Thing

Recorded as a supporter song for the 2015 All Black World Cup campaign, which doubled as a fundraiser for Cure Kids Batten disease research, Team Ball Player thing was silly, ridiculous and a bit of fun.

A bit like major collaborative efforts like 1985’s LiveAid, it serves as a great game of spot the celebrity bingo.

Lorde, Jon Toogood, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Jordan Luck, a rapping Brooke Fraser, Hollie Smith, Rhys Darby, All Blacks, Taika Waititi and Mel Lynskey are just a few of the big names that put their hands up for the project.

An extended version featuring a pre-video skit is also floating around, with plenty of big-name appearances and a bunch of cute kids helping create the lyrics.

Patea Māori Club – Poi É

This was a huge hit that threw te reo music into mainstream in 1984. The song in the NZ charts for a month when it was released, and saw another boost in 2010 with its appearance in the hit film Boy.

The accompanying music video remains a classic celebration of tikanga – which is as famous as the song itself - and is more than worthy of a spot in the top ten.

Dave Dobbyn – Slice of Heaven

Is there anything more quintessentially Kiwi than the pairing of Sir Dave Dobbyn and Footrot Flats?

The 1986 music video – with clips of Dobbyn and the Herbs teamed with scenes from the film – is worth the watch for the very 1980s silhouette dancing, Dobbyn’s curly golden locks and killer dance moves and, of course, those Dog flashbacks.

Shihad – Pacifier

Music videos back in 2000 may not have had the high-tech effects available today, but New Zealand’s biggest rock group of the time managed to pull out one of the greats, here.

The masterful nod to the Stanley Kubrick cult flick A Clockwork Orange sees vocalist Jon Toogood strike an impressive similarity to Alex from the 1971 dystopian flick.

It’s an absolute rock classic, deserving of a spot as one of New Zealand’s greats.

Herbs – Sensitive to a Smile

There’s nothing flashy about the 1987 hit from the Kiwi reggae group, but, much like the song, it serves as a heartwarming celebration of Aotearoa, its people, its tikanga and its scenery.

As simple as it is beautiful, Sensitive to a Smile pays tribute to friendship, culture, people and our country and, together with clips of the band throughout, is an easy watch that is undeniably Kiwi.

Elemeno P – Fast Times in Tahoe

Known for ridiculously catchy rock music and a bit of good-humoured cheek, the video for this 2003 tune captures both perfectly.

Something about vocalist Dave Gibson and the rest of the group decked out in their finest golfing attire always made for a fun watch, and – having not seen it around for a good few years, the song, and the video, still hold up as pure addictive fun today.

Steriogram – Walkie Talkie Man

Filmed in LA in 2004, this one was a lesson in ingenious creativity. Everything is made of wool – from knitted studio to band members, buildings, cars and even a helicopter.

The stop-motion video took a few weeks to put together, with no CG and pretty much everything being shot on camera.

Still a blast to watch. Still a great listen.

Chris Knox – My Dumb Luck

The legendary Chris Knox had a few animated videos back in the day, often working with his former partner – artist Barbara Ward.

This 1990 release, featuring a team of dancing, cartwheeling and running skeletons is as quirky and fun as it is a little dark and confusing. Which seems pretty fitting for a Knox video.

Benee and bbno$ – Help Yourself

Technically, the inclusion of Canadian rapper bbno$ could disqualify this as a contender, but as the maker of the rules, I deem the Auckland pop artist’s collab worthy of a spot for its nod to a time of global virtual music-making.

This 2021 clip is brilliant in its quarantine-style simplicity. The “super low budget dial up connection music video” is a throwback to the lonely Covid time when hanging with our dogs and dancing in sparkly hats on virtual hangouts kept us sane.