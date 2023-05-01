The Chicks announce NZ tour dates for Auckland and Christchurch

The Chicks have announced a tour of New Zealand this October, with special guest Elle King in support, for their first dates in New Zealand since 2017.

Playing Spark Arena on October 28 and Christchurch Arena on October 30, the best-selling country artists will perform from their first studio album in 14 years, 2020’s Gaslighter.

Michael Chugg, Executive Chairman Chugg Entertainment said, “Ever since I heard a demo in the late 90’s and did their first tour in November 1999, The Chicks have been a huge part of my life.

“Watching them become live icons of music has been an amazing journey, and their upcoming tour will go up another level again.”

READ MORE:

* Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever 2022 tour dates released, second show added

* Elle King welcomes baby boy with fiancé Dan Tooker: Find out his unique name

* Benee postpones eight-date regional Aotearoa Tour for personal reasons

* Elton John promoter Chugg Entertainment giving out secret refunds for partial concert



American singer-songwriter Elle King is a platinum-selling country artist, and the daughter of American comedian Rob Schneider.

The Chicks share the same name as the influential Kiwi group from the 1960s.

When the Grammy-winning country group were known as The Dixie Chicks, they issued a statement thanking the Kiwi group for adopting the same name.

Stuff The Chicks are touring New Zealand this October

"A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to 'The Chicks' of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name,” they said.

Tickets are on sale Monday, May 8 from Ticketmaster.