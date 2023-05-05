Ed Sheeran speaks after winning Thinking Out Loud copyright case: 'I will never allow myself to be a piggy bank’

A New York jury concluded Thursday (local time) that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune Let’s Get It On when he created his hit song Thinking Out Loud.

As the New York jury answered the single question of whether Sheeran proved he didn't infringe upon the copyright in the affirmative, the crooner briefly put his hands over his face in relief before standing and hugging his lawyer.

Speaking outside the Manhattan court, Sheeran said: “'I'm just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will not allow myself to be a piggy bank.”

“I'm obviously very happy with the outcome of the case and it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job after all.

“At the same time I'm unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all.

“We've spent the last eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies and four chords which are also different and used by songwriters every day all over the world.

John Minchillo/AP Recording artist Ed Sheeran prepares to speak to the media outside New York Federal Court after wining his copyright infringement trial.

“These chords are common building blocks which were used to create music long before Let's Get It On was written and will be used to create music long after we are all gone.

“They are in a songwriter's alphabet, our toolkit, and should be there for all of us to use.

“No one owns them or the way they are played, in the same way that no one owns the colour blue.'”

John Minchillo/AP The verdict came after a two-week trial that featured a courtroom performance by Sheeran.

The verdict came after a two-week trial that featured a courtroom performance by Sheeran as the singer insisted, sometimes angrily, that the trial was a threat to all musicians who create their own music.

'It is devastating to be accused of stealing someone else's song when we put so much work into our livelihoods,' he said following the trial, adding that he missed his grandmother's funeral in Ireland due to the trial and that he 'won't get that time back'.

Sheeran sat with his legal team throughout the trial, defending himself against the lawsuit by the heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, who created the 1973 soul classic with Gaye. They said Thinking Out Loud had so many similarities to Let's Get It On that it violated the song's copyright protection.

At the trial's start, attorney Ben Crump told jurors on behalf of the Townsend heirs that Sheeran himself sometimes performed the two songs together. The jury saw video of a concert in Switzerland in which Sheeran can be heard segueing on stage between Let's Get It On and Thinking Out Loud.

Crump said that was “smoking gun” proof he stole from the famous tune.

When Sheeran testified, he repeatedly picked up a guitar resting behind him on the witness stand to demonstrate how he seamlessly creates “mashups” of songs during concerts to “spice it up a bit” for his sizeable crowds.

The English pop star's cheerful attitude on display under questioning from his attorney, Ilene Farkas, all but vanished under cross examination.

John Minchillo/AP Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his copyright infringement trial.

“When you write songs, somebody comes after you,” Sheeran said during his testimony as he explained that the case was being closely watched by others in the industry.

He insisted that he stole nothing from “Let's Get it On” when he wrote his tune.

Townsend's heirs said in their lawsuit that Thinking Out Loud had "striking similarities” and “overt common elements” that made it obvious that it had copied Let's Get It On, a song that has been featured in numerous films and commercials and scored hundreds of millions of streams spins and radio plays in the past half century.

Sheeran's song, which came out in 2014, was a hit, winning a Grammy for song of the year. His lawyers argued that the songs shared versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression freely available to all songwriters.

Gaye was killed in 1984 at age 44, shot by his father as he tried to intervene in a fight between his parents. HE had been a Motown superstar since the 1960s, although his songs released in the 1970s made him a generational musical giant.

Townsend, who also wrote the 1958 R&B doo-wop hit For Your Love, was a singer, songwriter and lawyer who died in 2003. Kathryn Townsend Griffin, his daughter, testified during the trial that she thought Sheeran was “a great artist with a great future.”

She said she had hoped the lawsuit would not result in a trial, “but I have to protect my father's legacy.”

